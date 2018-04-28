10 Best Galaxy S9 Accessories
Get More Out of Your Galaxy S9
Samsung's Galaxy S9 has leapt to the head of the class among Android phones, thanks to its powerful processor, camera improvements and stylish Infinity Display. But good accessories make a great phone even better. While you may have already picked up a case for the Galaxy S9, these accessories can add even more appeal to your brand-new smartphone.
Credit: Mophie
DeX Pad
Smartphones are getting powerful enough these days to nearly give laptops a run for their money. Samsung's DeX line of accessories takes that idea to its logical conclusion, letting you easily hook up your Galaxy device to an external monitor and use the phone as an ultraportable PC. The latest addition to the Dex lineup, the $100 DeX Pad, improves upon the DeX Station by supporting 2K resolution and letting you place your S9 in a horizontal position instead of placing it upright in a stand. Thanks to that latter feature, your S9 can double as a keyboard or mouse. While this accessory is backward-compatible with other recent Galaxy phones, the DeX Pad is especially good at unlocking your Galaxy S9's power.
Credit: Samsung
Mophie Charge Stream Pad+
To take advantage of the Galaxy S9's wireless charging support, you'll need a pad that can deliver juice to your phone. Mophie's $60 Charge Stream Pad+ can charge your S9 even if it's inside a lightweight case. And if you've sprung for one of Mophie's Juice Pack cases, even better — the pad will charge that, too. Best of all, Mophie's pad works with any phone that supports the Qi wireless charging standard (including the latest iPhones), so it's ideal for multidevice households.
Credit: Mophie
Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible (Samsung)
Samsung offers a wireless charger of its own, and the benefit of the $90 Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible is that you can transform the device from a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad into a stand. That allows you to keep using your Galaxy S9 even as the phone charges. A built-in LED indicator light on the accessory lets you know if the S9 is properly aligned on the charger, so there's no guesswork involved in juicing up your phone.
Credit: Samsung
SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD Card
If you find the 64GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy S9 insufficient, not to worry: The S9 and S9+ follow the lead of previous Samsung phones by featuring a microSD slot to increase the capacity on your smartphone. And this slot can support up to 400GB of storage — the S8's slot topped out at 256GB — so why not get a microSD card that lets you max out your storage? SanDisk's 400GB card fits the bill, though be prepared to pay up for all that added capacity.
Credit: SanDisk
AKG Tuned Earphones for Galaxy S9
The S9's stereo sound is certainly sweet, but audiophiles may want to invest in a pair of AKG's specially tuned headphones for Samsung's latest phone. The canal-type earphones feature 8mm and 11mm speaker units, which Samsung says will provide balanced sound no matter what kind of audio you're listening to, whether it's thumping bass or pulsating treble. A tangle-free fabric cable on these $99 headphones helps you keep things organized.
Credit: AKG
Gear VR with Controller
Samsung's Gear VR was already a solid smartphone-powered virtual reality headset before the company improved the device by adding a handheld controller. The result was a more immersive VR experience. Though the Gear VR headset hasn't changed since last year's update, it remains a great option for Samsung phone owners who want to dive into virtual reality, thanks to an extensive library of titles. Order the Gear VR along with your Galaxy S9 at Samsung, and you can save $30 on the $129 headset.
Credit: Samsung
Zagg Glass Curve Elite
The Infinity Display remains one of the best features on the Galaxy S9. It's certainly the most eye-catching. So, you want to take extra precautions to make sure nothing damages that display. Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite screen protector fits either the 5.8-inch screen of the Galaxy S9 or the 6.2-inch display on the S9+. Zagg says a new gel adhesive delivers extra shock absorption, while the screen protector's finish helps prevent smudges from cluttering up your view.
Credit: Zagg
Anker PowerDrive 2
Anker's well-regarded PowerDrive 2 is the car charger of choice for many smartphone users. While it doesn't support Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology, the charger taps into Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for the fastest possible charge, at up to 4.8 amps, or 2.4 amps per port. Yes, this charger offers a second port, just in case the person riding shotgun needs to keep their S9 powered up, too.
Credit: Anker
Aukey 10,050-mAh Portable Charger
The battery life on the S9 is good — at 10 hours 52 minutes on our battery test, it should give you enough juice to last throughout the day — but this device is not among the longest-lasting smartphones we've tested. If you demand more than all-day power for those times when you're nowhere near a charger, look into Aukey's portable 10,050-mAh power bank, which has enough juice to fully charge your Galaxy phone twice. Quick Charge 3.0 support means your phone can add battery power quickly, too.
Credit: Aukey
i-Blades SmartCase
Motorola may be all-in on modular phones, with its Moto Z lineup, but the i-Blades SmartCase delivers some welcome modularity to the Galaxy S9. Slip your Samsung phone inside a SmartCase, and you can swap in modules like an included battery and memory Smartblade that adds 10 hours of battery life and extra storage. The case also includes an embedded sensor that monitors air quality. The Galaxy S9 version of the SmartCase is currently available for preorder.
Credit: i-Blades
Luggruff 02 December 2018 15:54Lol, the exact AKG headset you showed actually was included with my S9+Reply