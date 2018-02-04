10 Great Games Like Monster Hunter

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Like Monster Hunter itself, Dragon's Dogma is a cult Capcom classic that offers heaps of satisfying action/RPG goodness. This game sets you loose in a rich fantasy-themed open world, where you can play as one of several classes that specialize in skills such as magic, melee combat or ranged attacks. Dragon's Dogma gets lots of praise for its tight hack-and-slash combat, and its memorable boss fights. These encounters let you battle multiheaded hydras and massive flying griffins, which should feel right at home for Monster Hunter fans. The game was recently remastered for PC, PS4 and Xbox One as Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, which features improved visuals and all of the downloadable content from the original title.

Credit: Capcom