OnePlus 6 Red Hands-On: Here's How It Looks Up Close

OnePlus loves spicing up its phones with limited edition colors, and in the still-young life of the OnePlus 6, we’ve already received one — the pearly, gold Silk White model.

However, it seems the phone maker had something a little more decadent up its sleeve, as evidenced by its latest announcement. OnePlus has revealed a new red version of its flagship, which will be available on July 10.

Like the Silk White OnePlus 6, the red model will cost $579 and comes equipped with 128GB of built-in storage and 8GB of RAM. Just to compare, the standard OnePlus 6 in Mirror Black, with 64GB of storage and 6GB of memory, costs $50 less at $529.

OnePlus used a bespoke process of corrosion and polishing to allow the Silk White to achieve its distinctive shimmering effect, and the company has lavished a similar level of attention on the red handset’s finish.

We’ve had some hands-on time with the device already, and although it’s certainly much flashier than the existing OnePlus 6 flavors, under most light it really just looks a lot like the Product(RED) iPhone 8.

Specs Comparison



OnePlus 6 (Mirror Black)

OnePlus 6 (Red) iPhone 8 (All Colors)

iPhone 8 Plus (All Colors) Price Starts at $529

$579

Starts at $649

Starts at $799

OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS iOS 11.4

iOS 11.4

Screen Size (Resolution) 6.28-inch AMOLED (2280 x 1080) 6.28-inch AMOLED (2280 x 1080) 4.7-inch LCD (1334 x 750) 5.5-inch LCD (1920 x 1080) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 A11 Bionic

A11 Bionic

RAM 6GB (8GB also available in Mirror Black)

8GB

2GB

3GB

Storage 64GB (128GB also available in Mirror Black) 128GB

64GB (256GB also available)

64GB (256GB also available) Rear Camera Dual: 16 MP (f/1.7) with OIS; 20 MP (f/1.7) Dual: 16 MP (f/1.7) with OIS; 20 MP (f/1.7) Single: 12 MP (f/1.8) with OIS

Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8) with OIS; 12 MP (f/2.8) with OIS

Front Camera 16 MP (f/2.0) 16 MP (f/2.0) 7 MP (f/2.2)

7 MP (f/2.2) Battery Size

3,300 mAh 3,300 mAh 1,821 mAh

2,691 mAh

Water Resistance

No

No

Yes (IP67)

Yes (IP67)



Every once in a while, though, given the proper conditions, a subtle metallic gradient reveals itself deep in the OnePlus 6’s Gorilla Glass 5-clad back panel. The multiple layers of film beneath catch light in waves and curves, though I personally prefer the flatter, darker shade of red in the iPhone 8, or even the color-shifting, magma-like hues of the discontinued Lava Red OnePlus 5T.



To complement the back, OnePlus has coated the phone’s aluminum edge in metallic red, while silver trim has been applied to the dual cameras and fingerprint sensor. The sensor itself has also been finished in red, though it’s a mirrored surface and honestly the only design trait I actively dislike about this generation of OnePlus’ phones. It’s a little too gaudy, especially for a brand that prides itself on restraint.

Ultimately, I’d still rather have the Silk White or Midnight Black OnePlus 6. With those devices, OnePlus pulled off the seemingly impossible trick of building a predominantly glass phone that almost feels like metal or soft-touch plastic.

The red OnePlus 6 doesn’t surprise in the same way, though it is a fresh take on a really good smartphone. If the color speaks to you, pay a visit to OnePlus’ site and snag your own before supplies dry up.

Photo Credit: Gianna Sergovich/Tom's Guide

