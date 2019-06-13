Prime Day Preview: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Just $49

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a solid addition to any gamer's library. It's perfect for fighting games and lets you keep your Joy-Cons charged and ready to go should you take your Switch on the road.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $49.99. Normally priced at $69.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Switch controller. (It's normally on sale for $59). There's a high chance it'll be on sale again during Amazon Prime Day, but we doubt it'll be significantly cheaper than today's price.

The Switch Pro Controller features HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks, and a built in amiibo reader. Just as versatile as the Switch itself, this controller works whether the unit is docked or undocked. What's more, it's can be used for PC gaming, if you don't mind tweaking a few of the controls.

The Switch Pro Controller is comfortable to use and especially great for fighting games.

This deal is likely to go fast, so don't miss your chance to grab this Switch accessory at a stellar price. (If Amazon does sell out, Best Buy also the Switch Pro Controller at the same price).