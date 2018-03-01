Here's Nintendo's Next Plan for the Switch

After a blockbuster first year, Nintendo is very happy with the Switch as it is. So the company won't be turning to a Switch Mini or more powerful version of the system.

Instead, the Wall Street Journal reports, the future of the Switch is based on new peripherals.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

People familiar with Nintendo's plans for the Switch said to expect "additional network-related features and peripherals to be attached to its USB Type-C port."

The network features probably relate to Nintendo's upcoming Switch Online service, a paid option like PlayStation Network or Xbox Live for online play, voice chat (over a smartphone app) and free games.



The Type-C peripherals are murkier. Right now, Nintendo's biggest upcoming peripheral launch is Labo, a series of DIY-carboard accessories releasing on April 20. The only thing that the Switch currently uses its USB-C port for is charging. New peripherals connecting to it could ostensibly only be used in handheld or stand mode, and it's unknown if you could charge a Switch while using them.

Reports have previously suggested that Nintendo envisions the Switch lasting for 10 years, which is longer than the usual console cycle. Holding back smaller revisions for peripherals everyone can use may help stretch the lifespan out.