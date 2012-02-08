File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Google Docs

When you think of Google Docs, you probably only think of an online version of Microsoft Office (or perhaps even more akin to OpenOffice), and when it launched back in 2006, that’s all it was. However, last year, Google made a small but significant change: it added the ability to upload any file type. That change effectively made Google Docs one of the best cloud sharing options, especially for very large files.

Like Microsoft, Google has some stupidly fast servers, so large files will download in no time flat, and since your files are stored on Google servers, they’re kept protected with encryption and all sorts of redundant backup procedures. All you need to get started is a Google Account.

Unfortunately, there is one small hitch. Google Docs does allow file sizes up to 10GB, but you’re only allotted 1GB of free space. More space is available, but it’ll cost ya. Storage plans start at $5 per year for 20GB – and yes, you read that right, per year. So it isn’t free, but it’s pretty damn close.

The file management interface could definitely see some improvement (it's just one long list of files), but trying to figure out how to share a file is even worse. It starts off simple enough, just right-click and select “Share.” From there it gets a bit confusing with contact invites and access permissions. Ultimately you can choose whether or not specific people can view or edit your file or even if they need a Google login to view it at all.