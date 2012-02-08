File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Google Docs
When you think of Google Docs, you probably only think of an online version of Microsoft Office (or perhaps even more akin to OpenOffice), and when it launched back in 2006, that’s all it was. However, last year, Google made a small but significant change: it added the ability to upload any file type. That change effectively made Google Docs one of the best cloud sharing options, especially for very large files.
Like Microsoft, Google has some stupidly fast servers, so large files will download in no time flat, and since your files are stored on Google servers, they’re kept protected with encryption and all sorts of redundant backup procedures. All you need to get started is a Google Account.
Unfortunately, there is one small hitch. Google Docs does allow file sizes up to 10GB, but you’re only allotted 1GB of free space. More space is available, but it’ll cost ya. Storage plans start at $5 per year for 20GB – and yes, you read that right, per year. So it isn’t free, but it’s pretty damn close.
The file management interface could definitely see some improvement (it's just one long list of files), but trying to figure out how to share a file is even worse. It starts off simple enough, just right-click and select “Share.” From there it gets a bit confusing with contact invites and access permissions. Ultimately you can choose whether or not specific people can view or edit your file or even if they need a Google login to view it at all.
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them