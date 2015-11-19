LG Scraps Launch of Watch Urbane 2nd Edition

Cross the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition off your holiday wishlist. LG says its canceling the rollout of its latest smartwatch due to an unspecified hardware issue.





The Watch Urbane 2nd Edition would have been the first Android Wear watch in the U.S. with 4G LTE built in. This would have allowed wearers to leave their smartphones behind for making calls, getting notifications and tracking their fitness.

In an email to Tom's Guide, an LG representative said that the company's engineers "were made aware of a hardware issue which affects the day-to-day functionality of the device. After further investigation, the decision was made to cancel the rollout of the Urbane 2nd Edition LTE due to the complicated nature of the issue."

The Watch Urbane 2nd Edition wasn't going to be completely untethered from a handset. Google said in a blog post that both an Android Wear watch and phone will need to be connected to a cellular network for you to be able to send and receive messages on your watch.



LG said it will decide later whether the Urbane 2nd Edition will become available at a later date. In addition to being untethered from a phone, LG was also promising an improved battery and display for the new watch.