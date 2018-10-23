iPhone XR Battery Life: The Results Are In

If you're having a hard time deciding between the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, there's one thing that could definitely sway your decision.

Based on the testing for our iPhone XR review, this $749 handset lasts considerably longer on a charge than Apple's pricier flagships.

iPhone XR Battery Life: How It Stacks Up



Phone Battery Life (Hours: Minutes) iPhone XR

11:26

iPhone XS Max 10:38 iPhone XS 9:41 Huawei P20 Pro

14:13

Galaxy Note 9 11:26 OnePlus 6 10:33 Google Pixel 3 XL

9:30

Smartphone Average 9:48 HTC U12+ 9:13 LG G7 ThinQ 8:35

We put the iPhone XR through the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE on 150 nits of screen brightness. Note that we run all of our battery tests using T-Mobile's network in order to keep consistent across handsets.

The iPhone XR lasted an excellent 11 hours and 26 minutes. That time is comparable to the Galaxy Note 9 and its 4,000 mAh battery (11:26) and ahead of many flagships we've tested this year.

By comparison, the $999 iPhone XS endured for 9:41 and the $1,099 iPhone XS Max lasted 10:38. So if you want the longest-lasting new iPhone, the iPhone XR is it.

This result isn't a big surprise, as Apple rates the iPhone XR for a longer runtime than its pricier cousins on the iPhone specs comparison page. For instance, the iPhone XR is rated for 15 hours of Internet use, compared to 12 and 13 hours for the iPhone XS and XS Max, respectively.

There are Android phones that last longer than the iPhone XR. For instance, the Huawei P20 Pro and its 4,000 mAh battery lasted an epic 14 hours and 13 minutes on the same test. (It's definitely a shame that the Mate 20 Pro and it's massive 4,200 mAh battery won't be sold in the U.S.)

The bottom line is that, among iPhones, the iPhone XR is the long-distance champ. And while the XR lacks some features of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS, such as an OLED display and dual-rear cameras, I can easily picture someone picking the iPhone XR for its extra staying power.

If you're still torn, check out our comparison between the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.