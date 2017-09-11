Here's How iPhone X Will Prevent OLED Screen Burn-in

If the leaks are true, the upcoming iPhone X will be the first of Apple's smartphones to come with a gorgeous OLED display. The only problem with that? OLED screens are extremely susceptible to burn-in. It seems, though, that Apple will have software to combat the problem.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Burn-in is when an image that has been on the screen for awhile leaves behind a faint impression that sticks around long after you've moved on from that activity. And while that can happen to the current LCD iPhone (or any LCD display, for that matter), OLED screens are even more prone.



In a report from 9to5Mac, which received an early copy of the iOS 11 Gold Master over the weekend, the latest version of iOS references burn-in mitigation in its source code.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

We don't yet know which parts of iOS (or the various apps in the App Store) Apple is worried about causing burn-in, but the home screen clock, as well as the status bar on the top of the display are easy guesses. Some competitors move pixels slightly to the left or right on occasion to keep them from staying in one position for too long, but we're not sure how exactly Apple plans to combat the issue.

Apple will announce the iPhone X (and, if rumors are true, two other iPhones, a new Apple Watch and Apple TV) at an event at its new Cupertino headquarters tomorrow. We'll be on the ground to cover the latest announcements, so stay tuned.