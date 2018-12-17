How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Help How to Bring the Home Button Back to iPhone XR and XS

Apple sacrificed the iPhone’s physical Home button for an edge-to-edge display starting with the iPhone X. Now you tap and swipe your way around the screen to navigate. But what if you miss the Home button?



Luckily, an old iOS feature can bring it back — sort of.

Anyone who uses Apple’s extensive Accessibility settings may be familiar with AssistiveTouch, and it's this feature that allows you to create a virtual home button to replace the physical one the new iPhones left behind.

AssistiveTouch puts a virtual home button on your screen, and you can assign multiple functions to it. One tap could return you to the home screen, while force touching the button (something iPhone XR users will not be able to do) could capture a screenshot. You can even change the opacity so the button is barely there or extremely prominent, depending on your needs. Here’s how to activate AssistiveTouch on your new iPhone. —Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Accessibility.

4. Scroll down and select AssistiveTouch.

5. AssistiveTouch is turned off by default, so toggle it on.

6. On the same menu, you can assign functions to the new virtual button. Want to just return Home with a tap? Done. Pull up the Control Center with a long press? You can do that too. You can even create a custom gesture and assign it a task.

7. AssistiveTouch’s settings also allow you to control the opacity of the button so it’s either extremely visible or barely there. If you don’t want to see it while you’re using apps, I suggest bringing the opacity down a few notches.