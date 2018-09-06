iPhone 8 Recall: Everything You Need to Know

If you are having iPhone 8 hardware problems — and even if you are not having them (yet) — you may qualify for the free iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program. Here’s all you need to know.

What’s the problem?

If your iPhone 8 suddenly freezes or restarts, your logic board may have a defect and will probably qualify under this special Apple program. But even if you are not experiencing these problems yet, you may be affected anyway.

Does this issue impact the iPhone 8 Plus?

Nope this problem only impacts the regular iPhone 8.



How do I know if my iPhone 8 is affected?

First, only the regular iPhone 8 will experience this problem — specifically the units manufactured from September 2017 and March 2018, and sold in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, China, India, and Japan.

MORE: Here's the One iPhone Setting Everyone Should Change

If you bought the phone during that period or a few months after, you may be affected. But to be totally sure, you need to see if your specific iPhone is affected by looking at its serial number.

How do I get my serial number?

Click on your “Settings” icons in the home screen. There, scroll down till you find “General”. Click on that. Select “About” at the top of the list. Scroll down to “Serial Number”, press on it and click on “Copy” to get it in your clipboard.

How do I check if my serial number is affected?

Visit this web site, paste the serial number you just copied and click the bottom. Apple will tell you if you are affected.

How do I fix it?

You have three ways to start the free iPhone 8 board replacement process: go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider (find one here), go to an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support so they send you a pre-paid shipping box for fixing.

What should I do before I send it for repair?

You must back up your iPhone to iCloud or use iTunes to make a security copy in your computer.

What’s the benefit of this process?

Other than fixing the freezing or sudden restart problem if you are experiencing it or preventing it from happening, there is none. The program will not extend your current warranty coverage.

What should I do if I’m not experiencing the problems yet?

If your phone is one the list, you should definitely send it even if you are having problems. Whenever it is convenient — especially if you are planning to sell it to get a new one: your potential buyer may ask about this problem before purchasing it from you.

How much time do I have to fix this?

If you are not experiencing the problem but you qualify, you don’t have to rush to send it. Apple offers you three years since the time of the unit purchase. After that, you will be on your own.



