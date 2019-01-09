This Insane Rotating Gaming PC Has Four LED Panels

LAS VEGAS - What’s cooler than a gaming PC with an LED side panel? How about one with four of them?



That’s exactly what iBuyPower is showing off at CES 2019 with the Snowblind X4, a gaming PC prototype that takes the Snowblind concept to a new level by packing four customizable LED panels into a rotating cylindrical chassis.

Like the standard Snowblind we reviewed last year, the X4’s transparent LED panels can be customized to display whatever content you’d like to show on them. In this case, the X4 was showing off animated CES and iBuyPower logos, but you could theoretically use them to show off things such as your system temperature or Twitch chat.



According to iBuyPower, the Snowblind X4 is able to rotate on its base via a USB 2.0 connection that avoids the need for any tangle-able wires. The base itself packs key ports such as two USB 2.0 connections, an Ethernet jack and an HDMI port, as well as a switch for changing the direction of the rotation, while the actual PC was loaded with tons of high end components interlaced by hardline cooling tubes.



The Snowblind X4 is still in the concept stage, and iBuyPower says that this particular model would likely cost about $11,000 due to the multitude of Snowblind panels and high end parts. However, the company says that it could potentially sell the case by itself for a much lower price point.



For those not ready to spend a fortune on an LED-enabled PC, iBuyPower is refreshing the standard Snowblind with the upcoming Snowblind S. This model has a new mechanism that lets you fully detach the side panel without any wires keeping it tethered to the PC, and is expected to come in at a lower price point as the standard Snowblind.



The Snowblind X4 is the kind of bonkers PC prototype you only see at CES, but we do hope iBuyPower eventually brings it to market just so we can see how creative we can get with the system's myriad of LED panels.