How to Watch the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards

Updated: The 2018 Golden Joystick Awards are kicking off today. Friday, Nov. 16, in London, UK. You can catch all of the action live from the comfort of your couch.

Hosted by our pals at GamesRadar+, the Golden Joystick Awards is an annual celebration of the best games and creators that the industry has to offer. The event's pre-show kicks off on Nov. 16 at 3pm GMT/10am EST, with the awards to follow an hour later at 4pm GMT/11am EST. You can catch all of it live at the official Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel.

A total of 18 fan-voted awards are up for grabs, including Esports Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game, the top PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox and PC games of the year, and, of course, Ultimate Game of the Year. Notable nominees include Fortnite: Battle Royale, God of War, Monster Hunter: World and Red Dead Redemption 2. Five critic-voted awards will also be doled out, including the Critics Choice Award and the Lifetime Achievement award.

On top of the awards, you can look forward to exclusive first looks at upcoming games as well as a variety of special interviews with top developers and publishers. This year's pre-show will feature an interview with Bethesda's Pete Hines as well as developer walkthroughs of Hitman 2 and Pokemon: Let's Go, while the main show will once again be hosted by comedian Danny Wallace.

With so many great games released in 2018, this year's Golden Joystick Awards promises to be a big one. Be sure not to miss it!