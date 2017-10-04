Google's Pixel Buds Are (Nearly) Universal Translator

Google has finally made its own headphones, and they do so much more than just play music. On stage at its San Francisco hardware event today (Oct. 4), the company showed off the $159 device, which can translate conversations between people speaking 40 different languages -- but not if you're using an iPhone.
The Pixel Buds come in black, white, and "kinda blue," and come with a charging case that Google says provides 24 hours of battery life.
However, the Pixel Buds don't do the translation all on their own. On Google's product page for Pixel Buds reads:
In short: You need an Android phone, and iPhone users aren't welcome.
Still, the Pixel Buds made for one of the coolest demos on Google's stage, and we hope the Buds work as well in real life. We look forward to getting our hands on them and trying the translation feature out on our own.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II keeps the excellent active noise-cancelling technology and crystal-clear audio quality and adds a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Translation quality is substandard, however ... and that won't change until somebody figures out how to stop the software from translating everything literally, and how to make it understand slang words and slurred speech.
This will require a major advance in AI, and won't happen for many, many years.
If Google uses the same engine that is being employed on translate.google.com (and it probably does), translations by the Pixel Buds device will be laughably bad.
In addition, the title of the thread is highly misleading: Nothing was newly invented, and 40 languages is hardly universal, not even (nearly) so.
The article sounds more like a sales pitch than an objective review.
And "my competitive device"? Pointing out known shortcomings doesn't automatically imply having a solution. If, for example, a graphics card is being reviewed, stating that it is unsuited for a certain game doesn't mean the reviewer has to build one which can handle the game. Silly notion.
At this time, nobody is capable of producing software which translates reliably, as I have pointed out in my first post ... and nobody will be able to do so for some years to come.
While your being "excited" about the device is cute, I suggest you wait until you can appraise its capabilities. You'll probably be disappointed.
As a matter of fact, I wished somebody could come up with a usable translation device accepting audio input ... it would save me a lot of money spent on translators and interpreters (the type that walks on legs and gets paid by the hour).
As soon as such a device exists, I'll be happy to purchase it, though neither from Google nor from Microsoft but rather from a company which won't use it to spy on me.