Google Assistant Coming to Phones Android 6.0 and Up

The Google Assistant is easily one of the best features on the Pixel. But Google's digital assistant is so vital to company's overall mission of delivering more personal and powerful search, it's not something that could stay an exclusive feature for long.

That's why over the next few weeks, Google assistant will be rolling out to most phones running Android 6.0 and above. That includes phones already on the market like the Galaxy S7 and Honor 8, as well as recently announced phones like that LG G6 and the Moto G5 Plus.



At Mobile World Congress 2017, we got a chance to preview Google Assistant on a number of phones, and it worked exactly like it does on the Pixel, answering questions, translating phrases and even playing games. To get started all you have to do is say, "OK, Google" and then talk to the phone.



For those for you who have grown attached to Google Now, fear not, as the Google Assistant won't be getting rid of features; it will just give you a more powerful way to search and interact with Google's deep knowledge base.

