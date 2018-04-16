It Looks Like Android P Will Copy a Lot From iPhone X

All signs are pointing to Google copying Apple's iPhone X notch in its upcoming Google P operating system. But there might be more than that.

(Image credit: Google)

Google recently published a blog post that discussed network security improvements the company is planning for its upcoming Android P operating system. Eagle-eyed observers, however, noticed something odd in the screenshot Google published: it featured a small white bar at the bottom.

Now, at first blush, a small white bar at the bottom might not mean anything. But in the software tweaks Apple made for its iPhone X, the company offers a similar white strip at the bottom of the screen. It's there as an indicator that prompts you to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to go back home and dismiss the app you're in.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Soon after the white indicator line was discovered by 9to5Google, Google removed it from its blog. In its place, the company published a cropped image that didn't include the white indicator line at the bottom of the app.

The leak comes after reports have been swirling that Google is planning to support notch designs in its upcoming Android P and might offer a new Pixel this year that comes with a notch. But that was believed to be the only design concept that Google would borrow from Apple. Now, it appears that the company will ditch home buttons entirely and move to a swiping feature for unlocking and going back home in the operating system.

According to 9to5Google, which cited a source, Google is indeed planning to remove the virtual home button at the bottom-center of its operating system. The company is also looking to ditch the multitasking button on the bottom of the software and will instead use a swipe-up gesture like Apple does in the iPhone X. Now that the screenshot has leaked, that source's comments seem to be accurate.

Google is expected to discuss Android P in more detail Android P features at next month's Google I/O conference.