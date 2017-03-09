Galaxy S8 Getting New Feature at the Last Minute

Samsung has reportedly made a last-minute addition on how biometric authentication will work in its next flagship phone.

If you've been following all the Galaxy S8 rumors, the handset will likely offer iris scanning and a built-in fingerprint reader, but it seems that those features aren't enough.

(Image credit: The Galaxy Note 7 used an iris scanner, but the S8 will likely go further. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

Samsung has decided to complement the planned iris-scanning feature in its Galaxy S8 with facial recognition that you can use to unlock your handset, an unidentified company official told the Korean Economic Daily this week. According to the person, the iris scanner was having trouble with "speed and accuracy," leading Samsung to add the facial-recognition feature.

"With a face scanner, it will take less than 0.01 seconds to unlock the phone," the Samsung official told the Korean Economic Daily. Sammobile earlier reported on the Korean Economic Daily report.

To be clear, the iris scanner will still be offered in the Galaxy S8, but Samsung made the decision to add the facial scanning to offer you another way to unlock your device, and perhaps do it more efficiently.

Samsung pans to unveil the S8 at a press event in New York City on March 29. The device will reportedly come in two sizes -- a standard 5.8-inch model and a Galaxy S8 Plus with a 6.2-inch screen. Both devices will offer curved displays and will not have a physical home button beneath the display.

Since the home button has been removed, Samsung has reportedly moved the fingerprint scanner to the back of the device next to the rear camera.

After its announcement on March 29, Samsung is believed to planning to release the Galaxy S8 line in April. A recent report by VentureBeat says the on sale date has been ushed back a week to April 28.

Either way, the Galaxy S8 is coming soon.