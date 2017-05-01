Galaxy S8's Big Missing Feature Is Coming Soon to US

It took more time than some might like, but the most exciting feature on Samsung's Galaxy S8 will soon be complete.

(Image credit: It's nice that Bixby can recognize objects, but people have been waiting for Bixby voice controls. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Samsung is rolling out Bixby Voice in Korea on Monday (May 1) and plans to make it available to U.S. customers at some point soon, the company announced in a blog post. Samsung didn't say exactly when Bixby Voice might find its way to the U.S., but the company's update schedule has been rather speedy since the Galaxy S8 launched last month.

Bixby can do a few neat things now. For instance, Bixby Vision leverages the camera to identify products and look up pricing. It can also give you information on wine and translate words in the real world on the fly.

More: Galaxy S8's Bixby Now Official: Here's What It Does

But when the Galaxy S8 hit store shelves last month, one major Bixby feature was missing: Bixby Voice. With Bixby Voice, you can control multiple facets of the phone using just your words. For example, you can say "Send the last photo I took to Mom," or "Show this video on my TV." It was one of the more compelling reasons to use Bixby in the first place.

For its part, Samsung said at the time that Bixby Voice wasn't yet ready and it would get it to customer phones "soon." Now just a couple of weeks since the handset's release, it appears the feature is finally arriving.

In a statement, Samsung said that Bixby Voice will launch with support for 10 apps, including Gallery, Messages, Settings, and Camera. You'll also be able to try it out in 20 other apps through the Bixby Labs option. Some of those apps include Samsung Health, YouTube, and Facebook. Samsung plans to add more apps to the Bixby Labs in the coming months.

So, when exactly will Bixby Voice be coming to the U.S.? Samsung didn't say in its statement. But as long as everything goes well in Korea, expect it to land sooner than later.