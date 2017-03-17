Galaxy S8 Benchmarks Leak, And It's a Beast

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is just days away from its official unveiling, and now benchmarks have leaked suggesting it'll be one of the most powerful smartphones yet.

A handful of Geekbench benchmarks have appeared online that presumably show how powerful the Galaxy S8's processor will be. And the results are impressive.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 notched 1,913 in single-core performance and 6,119 in multi-core performance in the benchmarks obtained by BGR. The Galaxy S8 Plus, meanwhile, obtained 1,978 on single core and 6,375 on multi-core.

To put that into perspective, the Galaxy S7 scored 1,789 on single-core performance and 5,214 on multi-core, making it the most powerful Android-based handset on the market.

Apple's iPhone 7 is still the king on single-core performance, though with a score of 3,360, but on multi-core performance, it could only muster a core of 5,354 -- much lower than Samsung's Galaxy S8.

To be clear, the devices tested in the Geekbench study were running on Samsung's new Exynos 8895 processor and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that will likely be coming to the U.S. models. However, Qualcomm's performance has previously leaked, and it's in the same ballpark as the Exynos chip.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 could be the fastest phone ever. Credit: Phone Arena)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8 at a March 29 event in New York City. In addition to seemingly powerful processors, the handset will feature screen sizes up to 6.2 inches. Samsung has also reportedly removed the device's physical home button, leaving users with a virtual, software-based option.

As Samsung's flagship handset, the Galaxy S8 will likely cost several hundred dollars and could approach $1,000 for the highest-end option.

Ultimately, delivering this kind of power in the Galaxy S8 will be a boon for Samsung, which has long been dogged by user complaints that Apple's smartphones are more powerful. Samsung's handset appears to be ready to take the crown, but we'll have to wait until we get it into our lab.