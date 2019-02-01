New Pop-Up Selfie Cam Phone Emerges, And It’s From Energizer?

Battery manufacturer Energizer is building on its smartphone business with a new range of Android powered handsets, including two models with twin pop-up selfie cameras.

(Image credit: The Energizer U620S Pop. Credit: GSMArena)

News of the unbelievable 26 models that Energizer will be unveiling at Mobile World Congress dropped at the end of last week, but now we have some specs for one of the ranges, thanks to GSMArena (via GizmoChina). The ‘Ultimate’ series contains five different versions, all of them powered by various MediaTek processors, which are meant to be the new flagships of the Energizer phone brand.

Two of the range are subtitled ‘Pop.' They have got this name because of the dual pop-up selfie cameras (16MP main and 2MP DoF sensors) that emerge from the top of the phone, comparable to the one found on the Vivo Apex. Both are also the only phones in the range with fingerprint sensors from what we can see, except while the U630S Pop’s sensor is rear-mounted, the U620S Pop has its sensor on the side of the phone.

Despite the traditional wisdom of bigger numbers being better, the U620S Pop is actually superior to the U630S Pop. While having a 6.2-inch screen instead of a 6.3-inch one, a smaller battery; 3,200 mAh compared to 3,500 mAh, the U620S Pop gets a lot more goodies.

It sports an FHD display instead of HD+, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage compared to 4GB and 64GB, plus a triple camera array on the back (16MP, 5MP, 2MP), over a dual set-up (16MP and 2MP). These phones are due to be released in June and July, with the 630S Pop coming first.

The other three models have notches instead of motorised camera housings. The normal 620S loses the extra 2MP sensor because of this, only has the twin camera array on its back, gets an HD+ screen instead of FHD, and uses the smaller 4GB/64GB RAM and storage combination. The only upside is its large 4,000 mAh battery.

The 570S shrinks this down a step further again. The display’s a 5.7-inch HD+ model, the battery’s only 3,000 mAh, and it loses its USB-C charging port for a micro-USB one. It does however, along with the 620S, have a headphone jack, which the other three models lack.

(Image credit: The Energizer U570S. Credit: GSMArena)



The final model confirmed is the U650S, named for its 6.5-inch HD+ screen. Other than this, it matches the single front and dual back camera arrangement we’ve mentioned a few times now, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 3,500mAh battery capacity, fast chargeable via its USB-C port.

(Image credit: The Energizer U650S. Credit: GSMArena)

Energizer also suggested it was making a foldable phone as part of the Ultimate range, but there have been no concrete details revealed yet. The rest of the models Energizer will be unveiling will fit into either the Energy series, designed with enormous battery capacity, and the Hardcase range, which as the name implies, will have super tough exteriors.

Mobile World Congress is always a busy time for phone fans. With Energizer redoubling its efforts to get into the smartphone market, showing off enough new phones to field a Major League Baseball team, it’s going to be a particularly interesting year as we get to know the range, and if it’s worth paying attention to.