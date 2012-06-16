Trending

Canon Announces EOS Rebel T4i DSLR

By

Canon rolled out a new flagship model in its EOS Rebel mainstream DSLR series.

The new T4i integrates an 18 MP CMOS image sensor, comes with the DIGIC 5 image processor from higher-end models and supports image shooting of up to five frames per second in an ISO range of 100–12800.

Additional updates include an updated, faster and more accurate autofocus system that uses a two-dimensional contrast detection for still images. For video recording, the new continuous autofocus helps the camera to only record sounds of the scene that is targeted. An embedded 3.0-inch, 1 MP touchscreen now serves as the interface to control advanced still and video capabilities, Canon said.

Coinciding with the launch of the T4i is the availability of two new lenses that cater especially for the continuous AF during video recording. Canon is offering the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens and the EF 40mm f/2.8 STM lens that use the company's new "Stepping Motor" technology, which silences the lenses when focusing.

The T4i is scheduled to go on sale at the end of this month for $850 for the camera body. The DSLR is priced at $950 when bundled with an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens kit. The Movie Kit bundle with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens rings in at $1200.

As standalone products, the movie-focused lenses EF 40mm f/2.8 STM lens and the new EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM will be available for $200 and $550, respectively.

Topics

Cameras
Canon
15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Darkk 16 June 2012 10:14
    I am excited about this model. Hopefully with the higher MP count they didn't use smaller sensor.
    Reply
  • 16 June 2012 12:09
    Sadly they used the *same* sensor as the T2i, T3i cameras, with a slight adaptation for the improved video focusing. Nikon and the rest must be high-fiving, since it seems Canon cannot come up with a better APS-C sensor than the old 18mp one. :(

    I just bought a T2i for a good price when the stats for the T4i were released...
    Reply
  • volks1470 16 June 2012 13:10
    UpsetCanonFollowerSadly they used the *same* sensor as the T2i, T3i cameras, with a slight adaptation for the improved video focusing. Nikon and the rest must be high-fiving, since it seems Canon cannot come up with a better APS-C sensor than the old 18mp one. I just bought a T2i for a good price when the stats for the T4i were released...
    Sadly? Have you really even used your T2i? The T2i produces fantastic images, the sensor is very good and 18MP is plenty. At 25MB for each RAW file, i'm not sure i want any higher MP. Remember this is still an entry DSLR.
    TH doesn't go in depth on how the AF system is improved. The largest improvement really is through video. Not sure if you've tried to use autofocus while using liveview/video, but it's just terrible. This new autofocus system allows for much faster and accurate focusing during video.

    I'm strongly considering ditching my T2i for the T4i.
    Reply
  • tbq 16 June 2012 14:11
    I've been seriously considering the Nikon D7000 as a Christmas present for myself. I'll have to dig through the specs and reviews of this before I make up my mind in a few months. Since I don't own either Nikon or Canon lenses at the moment I could go either way. Although by that time there might be a D7100 to also consider.
    Reply
  • 16 June 2012 15:05
    touch screen !! will it auto focus at the point where i tap/touch whhen shooting video??
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 16 June 2012 17:01
    UpsetCanonFollowerSadly they used the *same* sensor as the T2i, T3i cameras, with a slight adaptation for the improved video focusing. Nikon and the rest must be high-fiving, since it seems Canon cannot come up with a better APS-C sensor than the old 18mp one. I just bought a T2i for a good price when the stats for the T4i were released...
    I recall Engadget saying that it's the same pixel count but it's been significantly reworked.

    As for the overall package, I'm still very satisfied with my 1000D so I won't be replacing it for years.
    Reply
  • beardguy 16 June 2012 21:16
    I'll stick with my D series. But these rebels are nice for the price.
    Reply
  • gmarsack 16 June 2012 22:09
    crbtouch screen !! will it auto focus at the point where i tap/touch whhen shooting video??I believe so. The added video capabilities and touch screen are the two main upgrades in this rendition. I'm excited most about the auto-focus in live view and 1080p capture.
    Reply
  • 11796pcs 17 June 2012 00:01
    Interestingly enough my mother just bought a T3 (I told her to buy a T3i, but she's more of an amateur so it doesn't matter). How well are they built?
    Reply
  • oj88 17 June 2012 01:46
    Come on Nikon, where is the d5200? I'll have no choice but to buy this T4i.
    Reply