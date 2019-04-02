Killer Deal: Save $50 on Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Looking for a speaker that won't hog up too much space in your living room? If so, you might want to check out these deals on some of the best soundbars around.



Currently, Walmart has the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar on sale for $499. Traditionally priced at $699, that's $200 off its normal selling price.

It features Dolby Digital and DTS audio support as well as HDMI and 4K pass-through video compatibility.



With seamless Bluetooth connectivity, spacious sound and bass, the Alexa-compatible SoundTouch 300 soundbar elevates your entertainment with premium audio.

Meanwhile, Walmart has the Bose Solo 5 TV System on sale for $199. Normally, it retails for $249, so this deal saves you $50. Even better, it's just a dollar shy of its all-time lowest price. (Alternatively, Amazon offers it at the same price).





The Bose Solo 5 sound system delivers crystal clear audio that traditional TV speakers can't replicate. It features a special "dialogue mode" to emphasize every spoken word, which makes it a great speaker for movie nights at home. What's more, the Bluetooth-enabled Solo 5 makes it easy to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or tablet.



Easy to set up with no cumbersome wires, this sound system features a digital optical audio input that connects to your TV.

These soundbar deals are for a limited time, so don't hesitate to grab one for less than regular price.