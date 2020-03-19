The best Wi-Fi extenders in 2020

The best Wi-Fi extenders offer an affordable way to eliminate dead spots and stretch your Wi-Fi coverage to the parts of the home where your router can't quite reach. We've tested more than a dozen of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help you fix your Wi-Fi dead spots and boost signal strength to where you need it most. These small and inexpensive Wi-Fi signal boosters provide a quick solution for weak wireless signal and spotty coverage.

And don't get too worried about whether you should call them Wi-Fi extenders, wireless repeaters or signal boosters – while each term gets used frequently, this is one bit of tech jargon that shouldn't be confusing, because they all mean the same thing.

We've reviewed wall plug units that can be hidden behind the couch and desktop units that prioritize power over aesthetics, but the best Wi-Fi extender for you is the one that can be positioned to add coverage area where you need it, whether it's so you can get work done in a basement office or stream shows out in the backyard.

Overall, our rating criteria include design, range, throughput, setup and which settings you can adjust. In the final analysis, though, it all comes down to value — which extender provides the most for the lowest cost.

What are the best Wi-Fi extenders?

Based on our rigorous evaluations, which include in-depth lab tests and hands-on usage in a real home, the best Wi-Fi extender on the market is the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000. It offers the best speeds available, has excellent reach and an array of features that make it easy to use.

The TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender is the best Wi-Fi extender for larger homes, thanks to its great range and performance in a plug-in design that's easy to install in most any room. It also has a handy smartphone app that makes managing your network that much easier.

Our top value pick for the best Wi-Fi extenders is the Netgear EX6200 Dual Band AC1200 WiFi Range Extender, which offers great signal boosting performance at a fantastic price. The desktop signal extender also has a great collection of ports for connecting devices via Ethernet and USB, making it great for a home office or for the family printer or network attached storage (NAS).

For something a little easier to hide, the Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ is the best Wi-Fi extender, and has a sleek and simple design that can be easily tucked out of sight behind furniture or under a desk. The low-profile design isn't just unobtrusive, it also delivers strong signal without blocking other outlets.

And for two story homes, the D-Link DAP-1720 Wi-Fi AC1750 Range Extender offers great signal boosting that's as good vertically as it is horizontally, making it a smart solution for multistory homes that lose Wi-Fi signal between floors.

The best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy today

(Image credit: Netgear)

1. Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender

The best Wi-Fi extender overall

Antennas/Removable: 6 internal/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC3000 802.11ac tri-band | Ports: 4 gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 | Size: 8.9 x 6.7 x 3.7 inches

Top performance

Software is easy to set up

Excellent assortment of ports

Huge device

Expensive

The Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band Extender emerged as the best Wi-Fi extender we've tested by a large margin, with faster data speeds and an enormous range. It's also got some tricks up its sleeve that other extenders might not match, like the ability to use the X6S with any standard router to make a real mesh network, giving you more seamless coverage throughout the house. You can even add additional units to expand that mesh network far and wide.

The Nighthawk X6S uses a desktop design that's much larger than the average plug-in signal booster, but that size allows for more antennas (six in total) and beefier hardware that offers tri-band coverage out to 168 feet. It's big and expensive, but it's worth every penny.

Read our full Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band Extender review.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

2. TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Best Wi-Fi extender for large homes

Antennas/Removable: 4 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC2600 802.11ac dual-band | Ports: 1 gigabit Ethernet | Size: 6.3 x 3.0 x 1.8 inches

Good performance

Excellent interface

Phone/tablet app

Can block adjacent outlets

The TP-Link RE650 takes a top position as the best Wi-Fi extender we’ve tested with a plug-in design, and our pick as the top extender for big homes. It packs a lot of power, and delivers great speeds at up to 75 feet. Really, our only problem with the TP-Link RE650 is that the plug-in unit is large enough that it will probably block adjacent outlets, but that's a small quibble for the excellent performance this extender provides.

That performance came second only to our top overall pick, but the TP-Link RE650 offers competitive speeds in a handy, easy-to-install design. With four external antennas and dual-band wireless-AC support, the TP-Link RE650 is a great choice for large homes. You can also set up and monitor your extended network with TP-Link's handy Tether app, which puts advanced settings and security tools right on your phone or tablet.

Read our full TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender review.

(Image credit: Netgear)

3. Netgear EX6200 Dual Band AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

Best Wi-Fi extender value

Antennas/Removable: 2 external/Yes | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 5 Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 | Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 1.2 inches

Excellent performance

Horizontal or vertical orientation

Assortment of ports

Good range

Big and bulky

The Netgear EX6200 gets a nod as the budget-friendly alternative for large homes, offering a less expensive alternative to our top recommendation. The desktop design is a bit unusual for a category dominated by little plug-in devices, but it also allows for some of the best Wi-Fi extender performance we've seen, delivering great speeds as far out as 85 feet. It's also got plenty of ports, with connections for Ethernet and USB that make it a cinch to attach printers, storage and other devices even when you're far from your base router.

It lacks a few features, most significantly a dedicated backhaul channel for data, but it balances that omission with a great price. On top of that, you'll get excellent performance, great range, and a flexible setup that can position the extender horizontally or vertically. It's the best value we've seen in Wi-Fi extenders, delivering superb bang for the buck.

Read our full Netgear EX6200 Dual Band AC1200 WiFi Range Extender review.

(Image credit: Linksys)

A great Wi-Fi extender with a low profile

Antennas/Removable: 4 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 Gigabit Ethernet | Size: 4.9 x 3.2 x 1.7 inches

Simple design

Dual-band operations

Practical software

Gets hot

Unexceptional performance

Need to beef up your Wi-Fi network coverage and range, but don't want an extender that stands out? The Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi range extender is compact and low-profile, with a design that won't block other outlets or stand out as a garish tech product. It's easily the best Wi-Fi extender we've seen for people that want an unobtrusive design, instead of an antenna-festooned brick that blocks adjacent outlets.

But aside from the subtle design, the Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ offers solid throughput speeds and set-up assistance that helps you find the right spot for optimal performance. The overall performance is pretty good, but that set-up assistant makes it a great choice for anyone that wants a little help getting things set up just right.

Read our full Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi Range Extender review.

(Image credit: D-Link)

5. D-Link DAP-1720 Wi-Fi AC1750 Range Extender

Best for two-story homes

Antennas/Removable: 3 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 Gigabit Ethernet | Size: 6.4 x 3.3 x 1.5 inches

Two-prong plug

Good multistory performance

Easy setup with mobile app

Can block adjacent outlet

Spotty performance

D-Link's DAP-1720 is easy to set up, provides a convenient mobile app for managing device settings and can help fill a home with Wi-Fi. Handy features like a built-in Ethernet port that can handle Gigabit speeds, and a physical on/off switch make it a capable tool for extending the reach of your router, but it serves up patchy performance and is so large that it risks blocking adjacent AC outlets.

Despite some irregular performance, the D-Link DAP-1720 does particularly well when pushing signal to a floor above or below. That verticality makes it one of the best Wi-Fi extenders available for getting signal to every floor of a multistory home, making it the perfect choice for anyone who finds their Wi-Fi signal dropping out when they go up or down stairs.

Read our full D-Link DAP-1720 Wi-Fi AC1750 Range Extender review.

How to choose the best Wi-Fi extender for you

How Much Should a Wi-Fi Extender Cost? The cheapest Wi-Fi repeaters will often sell for less than $50, and our current budget pick sells for half that. Newer signal boosting devices have support for the latest wireless standards and offering technologies like beam-forming and Mu-MIMO for enhanced performance will often cost more, but even the best extenders can be had for less than $200.

The cheapest Wi-Fi repeaters will often sell for less than $50, and our current budget pick sells for half that. Newer signal boosting devices have support for the latest wireless standards and offering technologies like beam-forming and Mu-MIMO for enhanced performance will often cost more, but even the best extenders can be had for less than $200. Plug-In or Desktop? While most signal boosters use small plug-in designs that connect directly to a wall outlet, they aren't the only option. Some of the best Wi-Fi extenders use larger designs that sit on a desk or shelf, more like a traditional router. These larger devices don't have the same size and weight limitations of plug-in units, allowing for better antenna placement and better internal hardware. Plug-in models, on the other hand, will often be less expensive and more convenient to install.

While most signal boosters use small plug-in designs that connect directly to a wall outlet, they aren't the only option. Some of the best Wi-Fi extenders use larger designs that sit on a desk or shelf, more like a traditional router. These larger devices don't have the same size and weight limitations of plug-in units, allowing for better antenna placement and better internal hardware. Plug-in models, on the other hand, will often be less expensive and more convenient to install. Match Wi-Fi Standards: While you may not pay much attention to which wireless standard your router uses, it will definitely have an impact on how helpful your extender is. If your wireless router uses the current 802.11ac standard, you’ll want to be sure your extender does, too. The older 802.11n standard is slower and often is limited to one band, which will create a bottleneck in your Wi-Fi coverage, slowing down all of your browsing and streaming. But that's a problem only if your router is offering better speeds. If you have an older wireless-N router, then a matching extender will do the job just fine.

While you may not pay much attention to which wireless standard your router uses, it will definitely have an impact on how helpful your extender is. If your wireless router uses the current 802.11ac standard, you’ll want to be sure your extender does, too. The older 802.11n standard is slower and often is limited to one band, which will create a bottleneck in your Wi-Fi coverage, slowing down all of your browsing and streaming. But that's a problem only if your router is offering better speeds. If you have an older wireless-N router, then a matching extender will do the job just fine. Placement Is Everything: Both wireless routers and Wi-Fi extenders use radio waves to share data back and forth with your internet connection. You need to find somewhere that's close enough to the router to grab a strong signal to rebroadcast, but far enough away to extend the network's range to where it's needed. Need more help? Check out our guide to Wi-Fi extender placement.

Both wireless routers and Wi-Fi extenders use radio waves to share data back and forth with your internet connection. You need to find somewhere that's close enough to the router to grab a strong signal to rebroadcast, but far enough away to extend the network's range to where it's needed. Need more help? Check out our guide to Wi-Fi extender placement. Consider an Upgrade: If your wireless router isn't providing the speeds or coverage you want, it may be better to skip the Wi-Fi extender entirely and get a new router. Newer models offer better performance, and mesh routers will let you expand your wireless coverage across even the largest home.

How we test Wi-Fi extenders

Every Wi-Fi extender we review is evaluated based on a combination of in-depth lab tests and hands-on usage in a real home. This mix of real-world use and controlled lab-condition testing gives us a clear picture of how well each device performs.

We use Ixia's IxChariot testing software to measure throughput at a variety of distances and environmental conditions. This includes testing with the extender placed at 50 feet and 75 feet from the router. The software simulates traffic in a busy wireless network while measuring data flow back and forth. The results are shown in megabits per second (Mbps) at a distance from the extender, with higher numbers indicating better performance.

Measuring the throughput at various distances also lets us determine the effective range of the extender, giving you a better understanding of how well a device will do in covering the farthest corners of your home.

Our reviewer also uses each product in his home, which has signal-thwarting brick walls and the sort of sturdy construction that basic routers struggle to contend with. In that environment he uses his network for everything from listening to music and streaming video to performing additional tests and even writing the review.

All of our reviews include additional details about the set-up process, the quirks and cool aspects of design, and all of the settings and management functions the device offers. If you want to learn more about any of the best Wi-Fi extenders listed above, just check out the full reviews for more detailed information.