Killer Deal: Our Favorite Switch Games Are Now $45

Nintendo Switch owners, get ready to stock up on games. For a limited time, Walmart has some of our favorite Switch titles on sale.

At the top of the list is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $45. Normally priced at $60, that's $15 off and $11 cheaper than Amazon's current price. Other notable titles on sale include:

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch. It lets you race as every character and on every track from the Wii U version of the game. It also includes all DLC characters and tracks for extended player options. We especially like its new Battle Modes, which includes five unique games and six new tracks.

If you prefer an action-adventure game, we recommend Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is on sale for $45. The Editor's Choice game is hands-down the best Zelda game ever made.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so act fast to save some coin on these best-selling Nintendo Switch games.