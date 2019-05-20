Killer Deal: Nintendo Switch with 2 Games for Just $299

The unofficial start of summer is looming and retailers are already offering their best best Memorial Day deals. Newegg, for instance, is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle that gives gamers something to be excited about.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with 2 Free Games View Deal

For a limited time, you can score a Nintendo Switch Console with 2 Free Games for $299.99 from Newegg. The bundle includes NBA 2K19 and Sushi Striker: The Way of the Shushido. The games are priced at $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. That's $50 in free games and one of the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals we've seen. (Keep in mind we expect to see more deals on Amazon Prime Day).

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect system for gamers who want a console they can take just about anywhere. In our Nintendo Switch review, we loved its easy set up, three playing modes, and solid build.

Meanwhile, NBA 2K19 offers gorgeous visuals and outstanding gameplay. The myGM storyline is painfully bad and microtransactions make an unwelcome return; however, those shortcomings aren't enough to spoil this faithful simulation.

Newegg's offer is valid through May 21.

Alternatively, Walmart offers the Nintendo Switch with 2 Controllers for $299 ($40 off). This bundle includes a Switch console of your choice (Neon Blue/Red or Gray Joy-Cons) and two Ematic controllers.