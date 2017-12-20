Trending

Apple Admits That It's Slowing Down Older iPhones

New Geekbench scores suggest Apple might be doing it to preserve battery life, and the company says its a feature.

Editor's Note, 3:00 p.m. 12/20/17: This story has been updated with comment from Apple.

Apple is making some behind-the-scenes changes that impact its elder iPhones, according to Geekbench results, and, later, an official statement from the company. Recent updates try to balance a phone's CPU power draw with aging batteries, which slows the phone but allows for the same battery life you're used ot.

Geekbench developer John Poole evaluated a Reddit thread last week that suggested Apple's older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, weren't acting as responsively recently after software updates. And some of those users wondered whether, in a bid to boost battery life, Apple was throttling processor performance.

So, Poole used Geekbench's benchmarking testing to find out. He conducted single-core tests on iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 units running different versions of iOS. His findings suggest that Apple has made a tweak in iOS 10.2.1 to 11.2.0 that appears to throttle the iPhone's performance when the smartphone's "battery condition decreases past a certain point," Poole said.

The change was likely made after iPhone 6s users reported that their smartphones would spontaneously shut down even when there was seemingly more than enough life left on their batteries. Apple acknowledged the shutdown problem and offered a battery replacement program. The company also released an update to address it.

Poole pointed to one Reddit user, who goes by the handle "kadupse," who has the most likely explanation: "Because degraded batteries last much less and end up with a lower voltage Apple’s solution was to scale down CPU performance, it doesn’t solve anything and is a bad experience… but it’s better than having your device shutdown at 40% when you need it the most."

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple suggested that this is correct, but as a feature to prevent phones from shutting down when you need the most.

Apple doesn't appear to be denying a performance hit. The operating system lowers peak performance and smooths them out over power cycles, which could, to some, make a phone seem slower, especially if its old or has a low charge.

It makes sense, to a degree: to keep your phone lasting longer, the CPU is throttled. But some users may see their phones slowing down

In other words, rather than just get a new battery, some iPhone users might feel compelled to get a new device when their phones shut down, and that obviously benefits Apple.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • robert88324 20 December 2017 13:40
    This has been happening to me since I updated to iOS 11. I thought at first I just dropped my phone or it got wet at some point and needed to replace the battery/go to the Apple store to get it checked out. Glad to see others are seeing this issue as well.
  • pkoepfgen 20 December 2017 13:55
    Funny, I have been telling people at work and at home my iphone6 became significantly slower after a recent OS update.. We are all noticing it. I'd rather Apple just tell us to replace the battery - and I would have if it started acting up.

    Think of the timing too - right before the Christmas (etc.) holiday shopping season. Apple is purposefully slowing down their phones to improve sales. I don't Apple - after finding out other rediculous decisions they've made on their MacBook Pro Harddrives - I'm not going to buy any more Apple computers.. if the Androids were less finicky, I'd move our household to that platform for phones too.
  • pkoepfgen 20 December 2017 13:56
    I don't trust Apple's decision making anymore..
  • monseemian 20 December 2017 14:18
    I find this throttling some what similar to what VW was doing by tweaking their software to hide their emission levels; yes, not the same level of crime here but Apple should be made to pay fines if not the same Billions that VW ended up paying!
  • Ryan Duncan 20 December 2017 16:48
    Another magical and innovative feature by the brilliant minds at Apple! No matter what they do to screw over and control their customers, the devoted still continue to line up and bend over. Apple is like the Scientology of the tech world now.
  • draw8962 20 December 2017 17:06
    Jail break it & set your device free from the influences of a company that has continually abused their fanatic customers on all levels MacBook pro retina mid 2014, IPhone 6$ there last best devices.
  • Ryan Duncan 20 December 2017 17:57
    Another magical and innovative feature by the brilliant minds at Apple! No matter what they do to screw over and control their customers, the devoted still continue to line up and bend over. Apple is like the Scientology of the tech world now.
  • Greg_91 20 December 2017 21:16
    It's fine if they do it but it should not be on the sly without notification. The battery icon should change colo, like when you put your phone in power save mode so you know it's doing it. The should not be able to just throttle without notifying users. Unfortunately this is something you can get with proprietary code and hardware. Apple can hide things like this so users just go buy new phones instead of fixing the batteries. I also see an excellent opportunity for an app maker to create an app to detect this issue.
  • gowiththeflow 21 December 2017 04:40
    I have been buying Apple products for 25 years now, but this is it for me. The smarmy geeks in Cupertino have just crossed the one final line in their long line of disrespecting their own customers. How creepy to secretly turn our phones into seemingly outdated devices through a secret OS update. How can customers trust this company not to do more to them behind the "update" shield? Enough. And to the author - these are not "elder" devices. This technology, at more than $600 a pop, should last longer than a year or two. The industry would love it if we all bought into the idea that a one year old device is old. But back to the basics -F$$! Apple for what they have done.
  • kawkaw2079 21 December 2017 05:05
    was desperate to see steve jobs succeed with iphone 10 years back, now i just want apple to go to hell. shows that jobs was the innovator and now the heirs are just milking the cow
