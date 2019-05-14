Killer Deal: Apple's New AirPods Just Dropped to $140

Apple's latest AirPods are smarter, faster, and offer more talk time than Apple's first-generation buds. Even better, they're currently on sale.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139.99. Normally priced at $159, that's $19 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this month. (Although they're currently out of stock, you can still buy them at their current sale price and Amazon will ship them to you when they're in stock).

In our AirPods 2 review, we were impressed by their ability to quickly connect to iOS devices and hands-free Siri functionality. They paired with our iPhone XS Max in 3.2 seconds, whereas the first generation AirPods took 5.1 seconds to connect. For more details about how they differ, check out our AirPods 2 vs AirPods comparison.

The audio quality on the AirPods 2 is solid and remains unchanged, but the bass can be a little cold and boomy at times. Despite their lack of sweat resistance, they offer longer battery life, wireless charging and Siri integration, which makes up for it.

The standalone Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case is also on sale for $69.99 at Amazon. That's is $9 cheaper than the Apple Store's price. This optional case supports wireless charging and provides an extra 24 hours of battery. (Again, it's out of stock, but you can purchase it at this sale price).

Amazon's second generation AirPods deal won't last long, so be sure to lock in this rare price while you can.