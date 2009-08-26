Best Buy: We Don't Want Your PS3 Consoles!

With reports of PlayStation 3 Slim consoles showing up on retail shelves already rolling in, naturally Sony fans are considering packing up the older model and heading down to their local GameStop or Best Buy for a little trade-in love. Unfortunately, the latter company isn't too keen on the idea of receiving all those older models, and has a plan in the works to keep the incoming tide of PlayStation 3 consoles down to a minimum.



Kotaku is reporting that Best Buy distributed an internal memo--verified by several employees at different locations--that says the company will offer a choice of a free PlayStation 3 game (Infamous, MLB 09 The Show, or Killzone 2) and $100 for the older 80 GB PlayStation 3 console trade-in (given users still have the receipt dated within the last 30 days).Granted this reduces the number of Slim versions flying off the shelves due to trade-ins, the company did say that it will take trade-ins for the Slim model and apply $100 to the price, however consumers won't receive the free game.



"It's important to note that this isn't an advertised sale, it's an internal memo," Kotaku said. "So it may be up to the store manager's discretion how often to offer the deal." G4TV chimed in on that note, adding that one store hadn't heard of the promotion, one offered $100 but no game, and one is offering the $100-and-free-game deal.