Nokia N8 Has 12MP Cam, 720p, HDMI; Coming Q3

Back in February, sources told us of a next-generation Nokia device that blew us away. The first with Nokia's Symbian^3 platform, the device was scheduled for release this summer and boasted a 3.2-inch multitouch display, a 12-megapixel camera, 720p video at 30fps, and HDMI out.
Nokia today confirmed what our sources told us months ago and introduced the N8 to the world. The Finnish company is highlighting the 12-megapixel camera as the biggest feature of the phone. With Carl Zeiss optics and Xenon flash, the phone is capable of shoot video in 720p.
Camera aside, the device packs a 3.2-inch OLED display, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, HDMI, FM radio, Micro USB, 16GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 48GB with a micro SD card) and Flash Lite 4.0.
Nokia says the device also comes with a special web TV application for access to news and entertainment on the move which ties in quite nicely with previous rumors that said the company was considering entering the online TV market. Last we heard, Nokia had plans to offer content to users through the Ovi Store.
No word on US price or release, however, Nokia says it will cost €370 (before the usual local taxes and subsidies) when it starts shipping in the third quarter. The company is planning to release more about the different features of the phone next week.
For now, you can check out the nifty prestidigitation video below that shows off very little of the phone.
This thing is going to steal back the crown from the iPhone.
Check this link for more information: http://www.gsmarena.com/nokia_n8_goes_official_with_12mp_camera_and_hd_video-news-1610.php
and this link for some photo samples(which are absolutely impressive for any compact camera not to mention for a phone): http://www.gsmarena.com/nokia_teases_us_with_some_fullres_n8_camera_samples_we_drool-news-1612.php
1)The operators that decide to pick it up as an option.
2)How good the new Symbian 3 OS is.
...and most importantly...
3) Just how good/nice the iPhone 4G/HD is.
But this has definately got my attention and it will take massive failures from Nokia with this phone and even larger positives from Apple to stop me going with this later this year!
I can't wait!