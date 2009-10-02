Trending

Google's Chrome OS May Arrive Next Month

There are reports that a Chinese manufacturer is shipping netbooks with a preview build of Chrome OS by the end of the month.

Is Google's Chrome operating system coming next month? That's the current theory based on Chinese manufacturer Lemote's plan to ship a Chrome-based netbook powered by the Loongson CPU next month. Originally announced back in July, Google has stated that the upcoming Chrome OS won't make an appearance until sometime in 2010. However, the netbook in question, slated for late October or November, will supposedly run a preview build of Google's open-source OS.

According to Shanzai.com, the move to Google's Chrome OS would be a good choice: Lemote's netbooks and notebooks are somewhat hampered by the "extremely ugly" pre-installed operating system. Unlike western manufacturers, Chinese manufactures are more willing to try new, untested technology, and if Lemote's OS is indeed rather ugly, Google's open-source OS may receive a warm welcome from the manufacturer and consumers alike.

Currently Google hasn't confirmed or denied the early release. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising that Google gave the Chinese manufacturer the thumbs up to steal some of the Windows 7 glory taking place later this month.

Yesterday Microsoft's trashed Google for switching teams on the industry, jumping from the Android OS to the Chrome OS almost immediately. "I think that’s a little tougher for [Google] now because they basically tell the hardware community Android is dead, Chrome is the thing or maybe Chrome isn’t the thing," he said. "Maybe it is Android."  Or maybe, in theory, Microsoft is getting nervous because Google has two open-sourced operating system now somewhat available to use.

  • climber 03 October 2009 04:16
    Microsoft has always been against open source... remember when Linux started to hit the streets, even Corel Corp. had a version of Linux they made available, but thanks to the bailout by "vector capital" ~ Microsoft funding, Corel abandoned Linux and there is conveniently no more Mac version past version 11, which had a java install for both patforms. Between version 11 and 12 is when vector capital took Corel Private and eventually back to public funding after getting their financial house in order.
  • vant 03 October 2009 04:18
    Android is a failure in the sense that it did not WOW the market.

    It's not a compelling factor to a phone purchase.

    If anything, the iPhone OS is much more dangerous to MS.

    Chrome will follow the same fate. Just look at the chrome browser for reference. The chrome OS has nothing exciting for the market except for it's brand.
  • Major7up 03 October 2009 04:37
    So is anyone looking to try out Chrome OS...I wouldn't mind even though I still plan to upgrade to Win 7
  • Dave_69 03 October 2009 04:54
    Sweet. I can't wait. I have a multi-boot machine with 3 OSs already on it. I love alternatives.
  • ssalim 03 October 2009 05:06
    Long live open-sourced stuff! Go google!
  • scatrdfew 03 October 2009 07:25
    Anyone brave enough to try Chrome OS 0.4.207 Beta?

    http://sites.google.com/site/chromeoslinux/home
  • 03 October 2009 07:36
  • 03 October 2009 07:42
    Maybe they just made it to ask Microsoft for money not to release it.
    Or to get state funds allover the world to release a free OS for poor countries(Linux based which is already free but most people still don't know and Google has the power to spam the world with news)
    Or to check what people surf for allover the world =power.

    Smell's funny if u ask me. Are there any other good browsers this Google is getting out of hand.
  • Regulas 03 October 2009 09:04
    @scatrdfew Thanks for the info, downloading now. It is small comparred to other Linux distros, 486Mb. Will give it a try along with Slackware and open Suse on my Laptop before I upgrade to Ubuntu 9.10 from 9.04, later this month.
  • renato2009ny 03 October 2009 09:50
    I`m Gonna Give IT a Shot.
