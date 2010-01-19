Trending

Celluon evoMouse Pet Tracks Movement of Fingers

Celluon's evoMouse Pet looks like a Pokemon with laser eyes.

The traditional mouse has certainly seen an evolution over the last ten years, moving from the crud-collecting ball version with serial connections to laser-guided devices that plugs into any USB port. Celluon now wants to take the evolution one step further by removing the hand-held device altogether, turning your desk into a virtual touch screen.

The evoMouse Pet recently made an appearance at CES 2010, sporting two eye-like infra-red sensors which track the movements of your fingers. Swipe to the right, and the on-screen cursor moves to the right. Use two fingers and push forward and backward to scroll up and down. Want to zoom in on an image pulled up by Bing? Use the index and thumb in the pinch-to-zoom motion as supported by Windows 7; the unique rotation capability is supported as well.

The evoMouse Pet device is rather small, fitting into the palm of your hand like a little red, four-legged Pokemon. Pocket Lint adds that a Cube version will also be available, however it will function just the same save for an added laser keyboard that can handle up to 400 characters per minute. Although the virtual keys were found to perform accurately, it's speculated that the lack of haptic feedback could be taxing on users accustomed to physical keys.

Both devices connect via Bluetooth to a PC with Windows XP, Vista, or 7. The device can also connect to a Windows Mobile device, Symbian devices, and Blackberry smartphones (no more track wheel??). The evoMouse also connects via USB for charging, and can hold a charge for up to two hours once disconnected. Currently, there's no expected ship date or pricing.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Platypus 20 January 2010 00:27
    You certainly wouldn't want to use it for games, but this thing would make you look pretty slick at the office. Inevitably, if they aren't already, this will cause all of the idiots to come to you when they have a computer problem.

    "But you're so tech savvy... you still use that cool mouse thingie?"
  • fortmccubble 20 January 2010 00:46
    That's actually something I would be willing to try if they don't rape me with a premium. The keyboard on the other hand... pass.
  • skine 20 January 2010 01:00
    http://xkcd.com/627/
  • flaminggerbil 20 January 2010 01:07
    Yeaaah, I'll pass on the keyboard, without the physical keypresses it's just not worthwhile.

    The 'mouse' (dog?) on the other hand seems like quite an interesting idea although without trying one out I'm doubtful of how much of a replacement it really is.
  • kikireeki 20 January 2010 02:38
    Nice for having a little fun, not to live with!
  • Platypus 20 January 2010 03:16
    skineThe solution:http://xkcd.com/627/Thanks for the link. I just wasted like 3 hours on that site. God help me.
  • lvlouro 20 January 2010 23:57
    +1

    So true!!! lol

    I'll be printing some copies now so i can hand over
  • 21 January 2010 11:26
    I don't think the "cube" product was made to replace the traditional keyboard. If you visit Celluon's website, the projection keyboard is made for users of smartphones, PDAs, etc. The mouse on the otherhand is probably something that can replace the traditional mouse.
  • flaminggerbil 21 January 2010 16:28
    mobileuserI don't think the "cube" product was made to replace the traditional keyboard. If you visit Celluon's website, the projection keyboard is made for users of smartphones, PDAs, etc. The mouse on the otherhand is probably something that can replace the traditional mouse.Oh, my bad then, but it still sounds like a dubious idea due to the need for a suitable surface.
    I can understand its benefits for a portable device but at the same time it very much restricts where you could use it.
  • 17 March 2011 18:27
    Nice product ;)

    Dutch readers can stay updated at evoMouse
