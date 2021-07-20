Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse review

Logitech MX Vertical: Specs DPI : 4,000

Buttons: 6

Size: 3.1 x 3.1 x 4.7 inches

Weight: 4.8 ounces

Price: $100

The Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic mouse combines an ergonomic design with unique customizable features. It’s a solid choice if you’re looking for Logitech's signature productivity features, combined with a vertical format.

Logitech released this mouse in 2018, and the main idea behind its 57-degree tilt is to relieve pressure from the wrist and forearm. This design is not necessarily suited for everyone, but the MX Vertical can be a good option if you want to try a different format than the standard mouse.

Try one of the best keyboards

Also consider one of the best laptops

This peripheral is expensive: $100. For this reason, the MX Vertical is likely the best mouse for those who want premium features, customizable settings, and a vertical tilt.

Logitech MX Vertical review: Design

The ergonomic design of the Logitech MX Vertical is its most compelling feature. The mouse's 57-degree tilt can theoretically reduce muscle movement by 10 percent by keeping your wrist in a more natural position. The nook for your thumb and the rest for your palm are both slip-resistant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Logitech MX Vertical has six buttons. On the top, there’s a left button, a right button and a clickable scroll wheel. There are two customizable buttons above the thumb nook, and there’s one more customizable button on top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can connect the Logitech MX Vertical to up to three devices, and toggle among them by clicking a button on the bottom of the mouse. A light indicates which device the mouse is currently connected to. You can also switch profiles via the Logitech Options software.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s a USB-C port on the front to charge the mouse. The wireless connection can operate at up to 32 feet (10 meters). To connect the mouse to your computer, you can use either the USB-C cable, Bluetooth or the USB dongle. The only issue is that the USB dongle is tiny. The mouse doesn’t come with a compartment to store it, so unless you plan to keep it permanently attached to your computer, you’ll have to find a solution to make sure it doesn’t get lost.

Logitech MX Vertical review: Features

The Logitech MX Vertical's tilt positions your wrist between a fully horizontal configuration and a fully vertical one. This design is specifically intended to relieve forearm strain and wrist pressure.

The battery life lasts up to four months. I haven’t been able to test this, but I haven’t needed to charge the mouse since I started using it. In addition to long battery life, another helpful feature is that one minute of charging will give you three hours of use — a good solution in a pinch during the middle of the workday. It takes a few hours to charge the battery fully.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Every button is customizable on this mouse, as are features like the scroll and pointer speed. You’ll also be able to switch the scroll direction to suit your preference. Logitech Options, the software for this mouse, allows you to customize buttons for different applications. For example, you can program a button to open a new window on Chrome if you’re a frequent internet user. You’ll also be able to customize buttons for software like Microsoft Word and Excel so that actions like zooming in, or copying and pasting, are faster, and don’t require a keyboard.

Logitech MX Vertical review: Performance

The main feature of Logitech’s MX Vertical is its ergonomic design. As such, it’s worth considering whether this truly will relieve wrist tension or feel more comfortable. Practically, whether the vertical angle eases pain will depend on how you use the mouse, and how you position your wrist. Though the MX Vertical likely won't solve any chronic pain, it might be a slightly more comfortable posture.

(Image credit: Logitech)

On the other hand, the vertical design means that you won’t be able to rest the inner part of your wrist on your desk while using your mouse. You might actually find this setup less comfortable. The bottom line is that it’s a personal preference, and might take some experimentation.

The ability to customize buttons based on which application you’re using is a helpful feature, which can increase workflow and productivity. This feature is best suited for specialized users, such as people who work with software like Adobe InDesign or Final Cut Pro. That being said, these buttons can help even a less frequent user be more efficient.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It may take a minute to set up all of your preferences, and learn how to use Logitech Options. But once you download the software, it is intuitive to use. It’s also helpful that you do not need to download the Logitech software for the mouse to work. However, the scrolling function on this mouse is on the slower side, even once it’s adjusted to the fastest speed, especially compared to Logitech’s latest mouse, the MX Master 3.

One of the advantages of the Logitech MX Vertical is that it works well on almost any surface. I tested it on a marble table, a slightly uneven table with ridges and a textured placemat, and found it worked smoothly on all three. The pointer is fast and accurate, and you can adjust the cursor speed in the software.

The Flow feature, where you "slide" the mouse cursor from one computer to the next, can also be a great tool for people who use multiple computers at a time. However, the mouse tends to lag with this feature, and can sometimes be hard to locate when switching between devices.

Logitech MX Vertical review: Verdict

The Logitech MX Vertical is a top productivity mouse choice if both ergonomic design and customizable features are a priority for you.

However, if the main feature you’re interested in is the vertical design, then you might want to consider a more affordable alternative in the $20 to $30 price range. If you’re interested only in customizable features of this mouse, consider the Logitech MX Master 3 instead, as there are slightly more options, and the scroll wheel is more advanced.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to compromise on either design or customization, and you’re prepared to spend $100, the Logitech MX Vertical is likely the best choice on the market for you.