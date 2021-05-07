You season 3 release date on Netflix, trailer, cast, cancelled rumors and latest news

Prepare yourselves, because You season 3 is going to be "f---ing bonkers" according to showrunner Sera Gamble? And for any fans worrying about cancellation rumors, the thriller is definitely coming back. Season 3 recently wrapped filming and Netflix has said that the new episodes will premiere in late 2021.

Penn Badgley will be back as stalker/killer Joe Goldberg, as will Victoria Pedretti, who played his season 2 paramour Love Quinn. The series is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes. You season 3 will be loosely based on Kepnes' second book Hidden Bodies and possibly her third book, You Love Me, which recently came out.

You originated on Lifetime but really became a hit after it moved over to streaming. Now it's one of the best shows on Netflix. Season 1 introduced Joe, a bookstore manager in New York City, who becomes obsessed with writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He begins tracking her and starts killing people who threaten their romance.

In season 2, Joe moves to Los Angeles to start over with a new identity. He meets Love Quinn and falls back into his old habit of stalking. But he's surprised when the tables are turned on him.

Here's everything we know so far about You season 3.

You season 3 does not yet have a release date, but Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors that it will premiere in Q4 2021.

A recent fake announcement online claimed that You would come back on April 9, but we knew it couldn't be true since the season is still filming (or perhaps just finished filming).

Netflix renewed the show on January 14, 2020 and announced season 3 would premiere in 2021. However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down most film and TV productions, so You season 3 was delayed.

Since You isn't the type of show that requires a bunch of post-production special effects, the new episodes can be turned around fairly quickly. So, expect to see You in October, November or December 2021.

You season 3 filming

Filming on season 3 began in November 2020 but was put on hold due to a COVID-19 surge. Production reportedly resumed in February and has now wrapped.

Showrunner Sera Gamble shared a Twitter thread on the last day of filming.

Today is our last day of shooting season 3 of #YouNetflix. Can I brag to you for a hot second?April 23, 2021 See more

In the thread, Gamble says the production had "zero on-set positive COVID tests" and it was "Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that’s stressful, in a situation that’s tough to control."

You season 3 cast

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn in You season 3.

One season 2 cast member who will definitely be back is Saffron Burrows as Love’s mother, Dottie Quinn.

Others could possibly reprise their roles: Jennie Ortega as precocious teen Ellie Alves, who went on the run at Joe’s instigation; Michael Reilly Burke as Love’s father, Ray; and Robin Lord Taylor as hacker Will Bettelheim.

You fans have also speculated that Joe’s mother, Sandy (Magda Apanowicz), who was seen in flashbacks during season 2, could appear again in some form in season 3.

Although their characters are dead, other cast members could also return in flashbacks or visions in You season 3. Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter, “One of my favorite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favorite characters.”

They might include James Scully as Forty Quinn; Ambyr Childers as Candace; and Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves. However, Chris D’Elia almost certainly won't return as comedian Henderson, due to recent allegations of sexual exploitation and possessing child pornography .

It’s also possible that season 1 stars Elizabeth Lail could make a cameo again as Guinevere Beck, Joe’s ex-lover, whom he killed.

However, one star won't be back: John Stamos as Dr. Nicky, the therapist Joe set up for Beck’s murder who is now in prison. Stamos told Entertainment Tonight, "I believe they shot the third season and Dr. Nicky is not a part of it."

You season 3 will be introducing a fleet of new cast members. The most high-profile new addition is Scott Speedman, who will play Matthew, described on Twitter as a "successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He’s reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

Fans of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be happy to see Scott Michael Foster as Ryan, a local television reporter. Deadline reported the character is a "a well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction" but also "has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way."

Dylan Arnold and Tati Gabrielle are on board as series regulars, according to Variety. Arnold is Theo, "a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather. Theo is wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled, with a propensity to get tangled up in his loved ones’ problems and to drown his own in controlled substances and dangerous behavior."

Gabrielle is playing Marienne, "a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her. Marienne is a keen observer of the neighborhood’s denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons’ privilege and oblivious entitlement. Beneath her practical, buttoned-up exterior, Marienne is hiding personal struggles that continue to set her back, hard as she tries to create a better life for herself and her young child.

Also joining You season 3 in a recurring role is Michaela McManus, who plays Joe's next-door neighbor Natalie and the subject of his growing fascination. More on her below.

Netflix previously announced, via Twitter, that Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle."

Travis VanWinkle is also joining as "wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle."

As for the other new cast members, they are:

Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry’s cliquish “mean girl” friend group. Kiki is a wife, mother and life coach who enjoys a life of entitlement, frequenting mid-day fitness classes and enjoying lengthy gossip sessions at the local cafe.

Ben Mehl as Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who longs to expand his family, and delights in helping his friends with their children.

Chris O’Shea as Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle. A fit stay-at-home dad, Andrew is dependably tuned in to the latest town gossip.

Christopher Sean plays Brandon, Kiki’s husband, who struck it rich in his mid 20’s as a tech investor, is now a stay-at-home dad for his kids.

Bryan Safi as Jackson, Andrew’s wry husband; they have an enviable, loving marriage. Despite Jackson’s high-powered job as a tech attorney, he’s managed to stay humble.

Mackenzie Astin as Gil. A mild-mannered geology professor is thoughtful, friendly, and genuinely good-hearted if a bit vanilla and naive.

Ayelet Zurer asDr. Chandra. A chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple’s therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients’ issues.

Jack Fisher as Young Joe Goldberg. Seen in flashbacks to a Boy’s Home where he is bullied mercilessly, Young Joe is sensitive and vulnerable to influence.

Mauricio Lara as Paulie, a friend of Young Joe. Savvy with hard-earned smarts beyond his years, Paulie attempts to help his friend toughen up and negotiate the tough world of the boys home.

You season 3 neighbor theories

You's season 2 finale teased Joe's next obsession: his neighbor. While fans immediately speculated the neighbor is his long-absent mother, Badgley has debunked that theory from the start.

“She’s definitely not his mom,” he told Bustle . “I can say that.”

The casting of McManus as the neighbor, named Natalie, has proven that Badgley was telling the truth. The character's description reads, "Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life. One that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about."

You season 3 plot and spoilers

You season 3 will follow the events of the season 2 finale, in which Love described how she stalked Joe to make him fall in love with her (just as he stalked her). She also confessed to murdering Delilah, in addition to Candace. But to prevent Joe from killing her in return, Love revealed she was pregnant with his baby.

The couple moved to the suburbs to have and raise their baby, but Joe’s obsessive fixation was already turning to their new neighbor. Staring at her from behind his fence, he said, “This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet You."

Gamble explained that the final scene shows “Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for Joe …. It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe.”

In her Twitter thread to mark the wrap on filming of season 3, Gamble teased, "Also, the episodes are f---ing bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season."

In an interview on SiriusXM, Badgley also teased that You season 3 will focus on Joe and Love’s relationship.

“It’s set up so I think it’s actually kind of like an examination of marriage, in a way,” he said, adding, “He’s in the same kind of bind that I think every relationship sees at some point. The feelings of affection have gone. You’re frustrated with the imperfections of the other person. And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘How can this go on?’”

In addition, several plot threads from the two previous seasons remain dangling, such as Ellie’s whereabouts. Joe is still sending her money, but Ellie may not stay on the run for long. Fans have theorized that since Joe seems incapable of hurting a child, Ellie could be the one to finally bring him down.

Though Forty was shot and killed, his script adaptation of Beck’s novel, The Dark Face of Love, is still floating around and could be turned into an actual film — threatening to expose Joe.

And fans will be glad to learn that You season 3 won’t be the last, as long as Netflix wants more.

“I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell,” Gamble said. “I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.”

You season 3 trailer

Unfortunately there is no You season 3 yet.

So far, Netflix has only released a video announcing the show’s renewal.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0PJanuary 14, 2020 See more

Is You season 3 canceled?

With the delay in production, some fans have been worrying that You season 3 is canceled. Fear not — the delay was entirely due to the pandemic.

While the pandemic did lead Netflix to cancel other shows it previously renewed, like GLOW, that's not the case with You.