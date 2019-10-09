XPS Fire Sale: Dell's 2019 XPS Laptops $200 Off

We expect to see plenty of XPS 13 based Black Friday laptop deals during Black Friday 2019, but if you can't wait till the holidays, Dell is secretly slashing the price of it XPS line. Every single model.

For a limited time, use coupon code "100OFF999" to take $100 off all XPS configs priced at $999 and above, or use coupon code "200OFF1599" to take $200 off all XPS configs of $1,599 or more. Even better, the coupon stacks with current sale prices.

After coupon, you can get systems like the recently announced XPS 13 (7390) from $881.99 ($118 off). As a reminder, the XPS 13 is one of the best laptops of 2019.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $999.99 now from $881.99

The XPS 13 (7390) is a powerful, stylish laptop that can be used for just about any task. Use coupon code "100OFF999 " to take $100 off all XPS 13 (7390) configurations. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): was $999 now $881.99

The XPS 13 2-in-1 boasts strong performance, a bright 16:10 display, and excellent battery life. Coupon "100OFF999" takes $100 off. The base model even comes with a $100 Visa card. View Deal

XPS 15 (7590): was $1,099 now $930.99

Need a bigger screen, but don't want to lug around a larger laptop. The XPS 15 is one of the most compact 15-inchers out there. All models are on sale starting at just $930 via code "100OFF999". The base model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

XPS 15 2-in-1 (7590): was $1,578 now $1,322

It'll cost more, but this 2-in-1 provides a larger 15-inch screen for all of your computing needs. Use coupon "100OFF999" to get this price point and use coupon "200OFF1599" to take $200 off pricier models. View Deal

To be fair, the XPS 13 (7390) was on sale last month, albeit at a slightly higher price. However, today's sale applies to pretty much every XPS laptop. Even the previous-gen XPS 13 (9380) is on sale, although oddly it's pricier than the newer models.

We suggest you act fast though. Dell's sale ends October 10 at 8am ET.