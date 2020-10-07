Trump now says $1,200 stimulus checks could go out 'immediately'

After President Trump seemingly shut down stimulus check 2 discussions yesterday, he is now voicing interest in signing a standalone bill that allows a second round of $1,200 direct payments for eligible Americans.

On Tuesday the President pulled the White House out of negotiations and asked the Senate to prioritize hearings for his Supreme Court nominee. He said a coronavirus stimulus package would happen after next month's election has passed.

The latest stimulus check 2 updates

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumerOctober 7, 2020

Then he reversed course again. Later on Tuesday Trump shared his conditions for signing off on stimulus money via Twitter:

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY."

The President said he is "ready to sign right now," and addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

These figures have all been involved in stimulus bill negotiations up to this point. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also been a key figure in talks, although the President didn't tag him.

It's unclear whether a standalone stimulus bill would receive enough bipartisan support to reach the President's desk. Despite his comments in favor of "very generous" direct payments, he hasn't been able to persuade negotiators to reach agreements on spending thus far.

That could be why he threatened yesterday to stop stimulus bill talks entirely, before following up with this ultimatum.

Stimulus check 2 amount: How much could you get?

The President did not share the guidelines he'd like to see for the stimulus check 2 amount, but he did say the payments would be $1,200. This likely means he's in favor of replicating the qualifications of the first stimulus check for second one.

With March's CARES Act, the government sent a $1,200 benefit to single individuals making up to $75,000 per year and married individuals jointly making up to $150,000 per year.

Those earning above those amounts up to $99,000 and $198,000, respectively, received prorated checks. Anyone earning above the upper limits got nothing.

You can use this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you might get based on these eligibility requirements.