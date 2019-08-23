This Could Be the OnePlus 7T Pro's Final Design

OnePlus might have one more flagship planned for this year. And oddly enough, it might have leaked back in December when no one was expecting it.

Back in December, tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal published a tweet leaking what was billed as the "first look at an upcoming OnePlus device." The image showed OnePlus CEO Pete Lau showcasing a OnePlus device on a screen and his colleagues checking out dummy models around a table.

Chief among the features in that leak was a device that featured a round camera bump. It was intriguing and at the time, Agarwal called it an "upcoming OnePlus device."

After that, however, we didn't hear anything about it. And the flagships OnePlus launched this year, including the OnePlus 7, didn't ship with that camera bump.

So, everyone went about their lives until serial leaker Evan Blass on Thursday (Aug. 23) replied to the Agarwal tweet with a schematic image showing a sketch of a OnePlus device with a round camera bump on the back.

According to Blass, this leaked image could be the OnePlus 7T Pro, a new device OnePlus will launch sometime this year. If that's true, it would mark a major departure for OnePlus, which delivered a more traditional vertically aligned camera array in this year's previous models.

Beyond that, we don't know anything else about the OnePlus 7T Pro, including when it'll launch, what we can expect from its cameras, or any other features it might offer. But there are clear rumblings about the company's plans for this year. And chances are, we'll hear more about those plans in the coming weeks.