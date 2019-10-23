The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Is a T-Mobile Exclusive

OnePlus may have only released its first 5G smartphone a few short months ago, but it's already preparing a successor. And, much like its predecessor, it'll be exclusively available at one carrier in the U.S. — in this case, T-Mobile.

Called the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren (say that five times fast), it's both a 5G version of the OnePlus 7T Pro — which wasn't tipped to arrive in the States — and a McLaren-themed special edition at that, featuring a primarily black and gray design with Papaya Orange accents to evoke the famed automaker's racing colors.

The phone's glass back is adorned with swirls, evoking oil spills and the kind of wood grain interior materials you probably wouldn't expect to see inside an actual McLaren. Then again, OnePlus is including an Alcantara case in the box, presumably to drive home those inevitable race car analogies.

Otherwise, the rest of the device is similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro, with the same Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 90Hz display, revised rear-facing triple-camera stack with 3x optical zoom, and pop-out selfie shooter. It also shares many components with the $599 OnePlus 7T, which we happened to like a lot when we reviewed it a few weeks back. The 7T arrived on sale on October 18.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren isn't equipped to run on T-Mobile's high-speed millimeter-wave network. Rather, this model has been tuned to operate on the Uncarrier's 600MHz bands, which are far better at penetrating physical obstructions and carrying further distances though they can't reach the same peak throughput.

In other words, 1Gbps downloads are out of the question. On the flip side, though, you won't have to stand within line of sight with a small cell hanging off a telephone pole to see better performance than what you're currently limited to with LTE.

T-Mobile tells us pricing and availability information will arrive before the end of the year, and those interested can pre-register on the carrier's site.

OnePlus's other 5G phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, is available at Sprint, where you can buy it for $840.