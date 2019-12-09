The iPhone SE 2 may actually be called the... iPhone 9?

We’ve heard a few rumors about the next budget iPhone, and the prevailing theory was that it would be a named sequel to the iPhone SE - the iPhone SE 2. However, a new source has thrown that into doubt.

Sourced from the Japanese Apple enthusiasts at Macotakara (via 9to5Mac ), a source has claimed that the new phone designed by Apple will actually be called the iPhone 9. The handset would use the old iPhone 8 chassis but be powered by an A13 Bionic processor and have a release date of Spring 2020,

If you cast your mind back a few years to 2017, Apple released the iPhone 8 as a smaller upgrade to the iPhone 7, and also the more advanced iPhone X. Apple later released the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, and most recently the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 9 name was skipped over, and it could be an ideal name for an entry-level handset. It's not great, but it makes more sense than iPhone SE 2, which is kind of messy.

In addition to the A13 chip, the iPhone 9 is rumored to use a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID sensor, rather than Apple’s more recent Face ID system. Most importantly, the iPhone 9 would cost around $399 according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst with a strong record of predicting the company’s plans. That price would make it the cheapest iPhone, including the existing iPhone 8.