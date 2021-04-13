The amazing LG CX OLED TV is Black Friday cheap and selling out fast

May is the perfect month to pick up a new TV. Memorial Day TV sales are renown for offering deep price cuts on premium TVs. However, if you can't wait till then, we've spotted an epic TV sale on our favorite TV of 2021.

Currently, Amazon has the LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,349.99. Plus, you'll get a free LG XBOOM Speaker. (Add the TV to your cart and you'll automatically get the speaker). That's one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. In fact, it ties the all-time low price we saw for this TV back on Black Friday.

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV w/ LG speaker: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which will win you over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever. Plus, you get a free LG XBOOM Speaker.View Deal

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy right now.

