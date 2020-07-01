Stimulus check 2 calculator launched — see how much you could get

A round of stimulus check 2 payments is still in limbo, but pending legislation would provide additional relief for those eligible for benefits — and there’s a new stimulus check calculator tool to help you figure out how much you could receive.

All you need to use the second stimulus check calculator is your tax filing status (whether you’re single, married or a head of household), how many dependents you claim and your adjusted gross income on your most recent tax form.

Stimulus check 2: The latest updates on payments

Get stimulus check notifications to know when your payment arrives

The new calculator accounts for revised benefit eligibility requirements in the House-approved Heroes Act, which increases the stimulus payment amount for dependent children and expands benefits to include dependents over age 16.

Expanded benefits with stimulus check 2

The Heroes Act would provide each member of a household—including all dependent children—$1,200 in benefits with a maximum of $6,000 per family. The first round of stimulus checks under the Cares Act allowed $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under 17, with no benefits for older dependent children.

Bottom line: if you claim dependent children (and are eligible for stimulus benefits), you’ll get more money with stimulus check 2.

To be eligible for relief, you must be under the income cap set by both the Cares Act and the Heroes Act. If you’re a single taxpayer earning less than $75,000 or married earning less than $150,000, you’ll receive the full $1,200. That amount decreases the more you make, with relief phasing out for single filers earning more than $99,000, head of household filers earning more than $146,500 and married filers earning more than $198,000.

When will we know if stimulus check 2 is coming?

We’ve been tracking the status of a second round of stimulus payments, and it has not yet been voted on by the Senate.

In late June President Trump said that there would be another stimulus package, but at the time he did not provide details other than, “It will be very good. It will be very generous.”

National Economic Director Larry Kudlow has said that negotiations around a second stimulus check will resume after July 4. Overall, it seems like a stimulus check 2 should be voted on in July, but the exact timing is not certain.

Check the status of your first stimulus check

If you haven’t yet received your first stimulus check, you can look up your payment status with the IRS’s Get My Payment app . You can also set up stimulus check notifications with the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool, which alerts you when your check or stimulus check debit card will be delivered to your mailbox.

For additional assistance with your payment status, call the IRS stimulus check phone number to speak to a representative.