Sonic Netflix animated series: Release date, trailer and everything else we know

Looks like a Sonic Netflix series is coming soon. A new leak just sped out of Netflix itself, and we're expecting the next news to go fast.

It's unclear if this series will be tied in any way to the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie, one of the last films we saw in theaters — but the leak suggests it will be made by another team at the least.

But here's what we have learned, and when we hope to find out more.

It looks like Netfilx's Sonic show will debut alongside Sonic's next movie. Yes, the Sonic Netflix show, according to a since-deleted tweet from the @NXOnNetflix account (screenshotted by the excellent @Wario64) is going to be coming out in 2022.

netflix deleted the tweet for some reason pic.twitter.com/nvGw3HnUOEDecember 10, 2020

The second feature-length Sonic movie is slated to drop on April 8, 2022.

Sonic Netflix animated series trailer

We do not have a trailer (yet). That being said, The Game Awards show is right around the corner, on Dec. 10 — and it would be the perfect place for Netflix and Sega to make it official.

Sonic Netflix animated series cast and crew

No casting decisions (please, Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, sign on) have been announced yet, but we do know the studios behind the series.

The deleted tweet shows that the kid-friendly WildBrain (which owns properties including Teletubbies, Degrassi and Yo Gabba Gabba!) and Man Of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6) are attached to the project.

Stay tuned, fellow Sonic fans. We've got our eye on this — and we expect news is gonna go fast.