Where to watch Scoob movie online: Release date, trailer, reviews and cast

Scoob Release Date, cast, Crew and more Release date: Scoob comes out Friday, May 15

Cast: Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Frank Welker

Directors: Tony Cervone

Run-time: 1h 30min

Age rating: PG

We all want to watch Scoob this weekend. Yes, a movie we had no idea we needed — the Scooby-Doo origin story — is landing on video on demand tomorrow, and we at Tom's Guide cannot wait to watch, and we're guessing this movie looks like a blast to both nostalgic parents and wide-eyed kids alike.

For the uninitiated, Scooby-Doo is a mystery solving dog, or at least he was after he met up with the Mystery Machine gang and his best friend Shaggy. We never knew, until now, how that all went down.

In terms of talent, Scoob! has a great roster of voice actors, starting with Will Forte (SNL) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls), playing Shaggy and Daphne. Oh, and they've got Zac Efron as Fred and Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs, playing characters whose identities I don't want to spoil just yet.

When we watch Scoob, not only will we see how the hungry canine and his unkempt friend met, but we'll also see the gang solve their first mystery. They're uniting to stop a ghost dog named Cerberus from being unleashed upon the world. We're guessing someone frames Scobby for this, won't they?

Also, Scooby and Shaggy get abducted by ... someone from the heavens, or so we think, judging by the trailer.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Scoob online, including a pre-order deal to save on other animated movies.

Scoob movie trailer

This clip doesn't just tease an alien abduction, but it goes strong on the strong character traits. Velma loves her science. Shag and Scoob love hero sandwiches. Oh, and there are superheroes. You'll see.

How can I watch Scoob with a VPN?

So, as I said above, some folks stuck abroad — away from countries where Scoob is available as a digital purchase on their platform of choice — will likely be running into geo-fenced restrictions on what services they can use. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), they can watch Scoob (and all the other services from their home country) no matter where they are.

Our the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Scoob. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Scoob in the US?

Scoob, unlike the popular Trolls World Tour, is being sold online outright, and not as a 2-day rental. That means you're paying the same price everywhere, and here are three of the top online retailers:

Those who pre-order Scoob on Fandango Now get a coupon for 50% off of hundreds of family movies sold by the tickets-and-streams seller. Scoob costs $24.99, no matter which resolution, and Fandango Now sells it in 4K, HD, and SD.View Deal

If you've yet to get the Fandango Now app, I bet you have an Amazon account. You can buy Scoob on Prime Video there, at the same price, which lists it in HD and SD.View Deal

Apple is selling 4K versions of Scoob on iTunes for $24.99, but it's not giving out any discounts like Fandango Now is. View Deal

How can I watch Scoob in the UK?

Americans abroad in the UK may be out of luck. Amazon in the UK isn't listing Scoob at the time of publishing. We'll update this if we find out more. Check the other standard outlets, such as the Sky Store.

Scoob movie cast

As we noted above, beware some spoilers in this cast list! I'm already a little regretful that I had a couple of them spoiled.

Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers

Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon

Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly

Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley

Zac Efron as Fred Jones

Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake

Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Skyes

Ken Jeong as Dynomutt

Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman

Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo / Pterodactyl

Iain Armitage as Young Shaggy

Mckenna Grace as Young Daphne

Pierce Gagnon as Young Fred

Ariana Greenblatt as Young Velma

Simon Cowell as Simon Cowell

Scoob movie reviews

Unfortunately, reviews for Scoob haven't been published yet. We'll update this once they're filled out. This only slightly worries us, as critics not getting access is sometimes a bad sign of a movie's quality.