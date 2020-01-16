Save $150 on the stylish Legion Y545 gaming laptop

Lenovo's Legion laptops are the Porsche of budget gaming machines. Clad in black, their minimalist design gives them a suave look when compared to other garish gaming rigs. Lenovo is kicking off PAX South 2020 by taking up to 30% off its Legion gaming laptops.

For instance, you can score the Lenovo Legion Y545 Gaming Laptop for $849.99 via coupon "PAXSOUTH2020". That's $150 off its regular price and one of the best gaming deals out there right now.

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $999 now $849 @ Lenovo

This Legion Y545 laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300HF CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD (secondary drive), and GTX 1650 GPU graphics. Take $150 off its regular $999 price via coupon "PAXSOUTH2020". This deal ends Jan. 20. View Deal

The Legion Y545 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. The model on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300HF CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD (7,200 rpm), 256GB SSD (secondary drive), and GTX 1650 GPU graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In sister site Laptop Mag's review of its sibling, the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y530, they liked its sleek, stylish design and thin bezels. The only difference is that it has a more premium aluminum build and buttonless trackpad.

If you want more graphics muscle, you can get the GTX 1660Ti GPU model Legion Y545 for $934.99 ($165 off) via coupon "PAXSOUTH2020".

The Legion Y545 is a great choice for anyone looking for a solid performing gaming laptop on a budget.