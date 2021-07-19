Samsung Unpacked event looks set for August 11, according to Samsung Russia

We’ve already heard rumors that the next Samsung Unpacked event will happen on August 11 . But now it looks like Samsung itself may have just confirmed that fact.

A teaser for the event, where we expect to see the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, was posted on the Samsung Russia site. (It has since been taken down.) Not only does this accident seemingly confirm the August 11 date, it also says the event could happen at 10 a.m. ET.

(Image credit: Samsung Russia)

Just take a minute to appreciate the design that’s gone into this teaser. At first glance it looks a bit basic and not at all convincing, but look closer and you’ll see it’s actually hiding the two phones we expect to launch at the event: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you still can’t see it, the two black/gray rectangles on the left are a dead ringer for a Galaxy Z Fold device. Meanwhile the Purple and gray square on the right look just like an inverted Z Flip. It’s subtle, but still pretty clever.

We’ve already heard plenty of rumors that August 11 would be the day of the big unpacked event. We’ve heard this date from leakers Frontron, Ice Universe and Evan Blas, alongside news organizations like Korea Daily.

While we’ve had our doubts about these leaks in the past, it could well be that they were telling us the truth the whole time. The fact that today’s teaser came from a regional Samsung site does help confirm its legitimacy, after all. Then again, it’s not been confirmed by Samsung Korea or Samsung in the U.S., and things could change over the coming days.

Unpacked 2021 is expected to show off the next wave of Samsung foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and possibly a Z Flip Lite. While we know very little about the Lite model, rumors suggest that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 will come with 120Hz displays and under-display cameras. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 3 is also expected to have S Pen support, much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is supposed to bring in some new health and fitness features, which may include body composition monitoring. It’s also going to come running the new version of Google's Wear OS, rather than Tizen-based software. The Galaxy Buds 3 may offer active noise cancellation, which would be a first for Samsung’s entry-level wireless earbud range.

Assuming the teaser posted by Samsung Russia is legit, it shouldn’t be that long before Samsung confirms when the next Unpacked actually is. Especially given how August 11 is just three and a half weeks away.