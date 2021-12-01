Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price, colors and specs just leaked

And another leak to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumors list, as this time we're getting possible details on the colors, prices and chipset.

These have been exposed thanks to Roland Quandt of WinFuture. He's also provided another batch of what appear to be official renders of the phone, showing off the available colors.

Those colors (as you can see at the top of this page) are black, white, lavender and green, which had been tipped before. The exact hues are different from some other leaks, but the basic S21-style shape of the phone remains the same, as does the alleged all-plastic construction of the back panel.

One color could be missing from this list, however. There have been rumors of a navy blue S21 FE, not seen in these images. It's possible therefore that this color is going to be locked to a specific region, or will appear further down the line as a mid-life update to give the phone another boost.

The article mentions that the chipset in the S21 FE, at least in the version Quandt saw, is the Exynos 2100. That makes sense since the European version of the Galaxy S21 series also used this chip, instead of the Snapdragon 888 found in the U.S. S21. There have been rumors that the S21 FE will be a Europe-only phone, denying American smartphone buyers the opportunity to get this allegedly well-priced device.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Other leaks suggest alternative internal specs In some versions of the phone. The chipset could in fact be a Snapdragon 888, and there could only be 6GB RAM available for some models.

Quandt claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will start at 649 euros (at least in Germany), which is almost exactly the same price that the Galaxy S20 FE sold for at launch. Therefore we could infer that the S21 FE will again cost around $699/£599 for U.K. and U.S. buyers. If there is a U.S. version.

That would make the S21 FE only $200/£200 less than the cheapest Galaxy S21, which while not as big as the $300/£300 between the S20 FE and the Galaxy S20, is still a worthwhile-enough discount for buyers who want some but not all of Samsung's flagship phone experience.

The Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored to be coming for several months, but various engineering and logistical issues have reportedly pushed the release date further and further back. Samsung now seems to have settled on a January release for the phone, which could boot the Galaxy S22's release date to February 2022.

Other spec leaks for the phone have been fairly comprehensive. The phone's size seems to be 6.4 inches, making it larger than the S21 but smaller than the S21 Plus. The cameras will apparently consist of a 32MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor and 8MP telephoto sensor, along with a 32MP selfie camera. The S21 FE will allegedly use a 4,370 mAh battery with 25W charging too, although it likely won't come with a charger in the box.

Head over to our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE roundup for all the latest news and leaks on this highly anticipated phone.