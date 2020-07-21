Prime Day is delayed: Amazon makes it official

Amazon Prime Day, the annual online summer blockbuster of deals galore, has been expected to be delayed or cancelled ever since COVID-19 made life especially complicated, and shipping increasingly difficult. Today (July 21) Amazon made it official.

In a statement published by Tech Crunch, an Amazon spokesperson said "This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners." That comment about the safety of its workers, who are likely working overtime to fulfill all its orders on Prime Day, makes all the sense in the world when it comes to social distancing.

We've heard rumblings about a Prime Day delay or cancellation since February 2020, well before COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing became the norm in America.

As for when Prime Day 2020 will happen? We've heard rumblings that the festivities may take place this October, following back to school shopping and preceding holiday shopping. Specifically, Business Insider (subscription required) reported that an internal Amazon email advised sellers to mark the week of October 5.

In April, though, we learned that Amazon wasn't exactly hurting during the pandemic. Demand has been so high, in fact, that Amazon hired an additional 75,000 workers just for household essentials and pandemic-related goods to meet the demands of shoppers who spent more time indoors than ever. On top of that, an extra 100,000 workers were hired for distribution centers to get supplies out.

Amazon's representative also noted that India will get its own Prime Day on August 6 and 7, starting at midnight on the 6th.