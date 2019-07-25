Our Favorite Baby Monitor Now Just $125

Netgear has engineered one of the industry's best baby monitors, and for a limited time, you can snag our favorite baby monitor on the cheap.

Amazon currently has the Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor for $125.99. That's $74 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this feature-packed baby monitor.

The Editor's Choice Arlo Baby Monitor offers clear video, a compact design, a user-friendly app, and easy setup. Despite a small amount of lag between notifications, we gave it a 4.5 out a 5 star rating for its overall functionality.

The Arlo Baby Monitor boasts convenient features and an easy-to-use companion app so you can check in on your baby remotely via your phone.

This adorable smart home gadget features a bunny design that blends well with your baby's. The bunny ears and feet are interchangeable with an optional kitten or bunny design (sold separately). At 4.3 x 2.6 x 2.5 inches, it's nicely compact and won't hog up too much bookshelf or dresser space.

Connecting the Arlo Baby Monitor to a Wi-Fi network took less than 5 minutes and the connection never wavered. The Arlo Baby Monitor's Always Listening mode streams audio from the camera's microphones to your smartphone in real-time.

By default, the camera captures 720p resolution and offers 110 degrees of view. However, that can be adjusted up to 1080p and 130 degrees of view or down to 360p and 90 degrees, respectively.

Deals this good don't last long, so act fast to get this Editor's Choice baby monitor for its best price yet.