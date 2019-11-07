Get the Oculus Quest with all Star Wars VR series

The Oculus Quest is a wireless all-in-one VR headset. It's one of the best VR headsets you can get, and for a limited time you can get it with three epic Star Wars games.

For a limited time, you can get the Oculus Quest with all three Episodes of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series for $399. That's a $30 value that you're getting for free.

Oculus Quest w/ Star Wars: was $430 now $399 @ Oculus

The Editor's Choice Oculus Quest sports a mobile processor, strategically placed sensors, integrated audio, and the best controllers in the industry. It's an all-in-one VR system that's easy to setup, offers room-scale tracking, six degrees of freedom and built-in audio — all without wires.

But it's not just the hardware that makes Quest a knockout; Oculus is also really leaning into the social aspect of VR, launching cross-buy and multiplayer titles. Even better, now you can cast the virtual fun times to a smartphone or a compatible device, so everyone can see your virtual adventures, essentially making VR a spectator sport.

Oculus' deal ends January 31, 2020.