New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer arrives today — how and when to watch

Wake up this morning expecting to watch the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? So did we. And here we are, feeling like as clownish as Peter Parker after his goofy time in that jazz club in Spider-Man 3. But we think we know when it will drop.

The expectation came yesterday when the movie's official Twitter account shared the poster, along with the caption "Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17." Building anticipation for the upcoming Marvel movie is that easy for Sony and Disney. Even the trailers are pre-announced.

And since Disney loves to drop clips and trailers at 9 a.m. ET (it's been their practice for a while now), we expected it would be up in the morning on the east coast. But that is not the case.

Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/za6t80yX2JNovember 15, 2021 See more

What we didn't know was that Disney revealed the trailer time last night, ina video posted at 9 p.m. ET. In a clip titled "Cast Reacts Tease," we saw Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the trailer we're about to get.

Those who opened that video to find its caption, which reads "T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching." pretty much knew what to expect. The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer should arrive online at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT tonight (Nov. 16).

As for where you can watch? Sony Pictures' YouTube channel seems like a safe bet, as do its Twitter and Facebook, and all of Marvel Entertainment's online social media. Don't be shocked if a smaller version of the trailer, one that says "watch the full version online" airs during the Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets game on TNT tonight. Big movie trailers and basketball game ad breaks go together like Peter and MJ.

But even though they spelled it out, that time didn't make sense for such a worldwide-release. As Sony confirmed to Digital Spy, No Way Home is getting an early U.K. release on December 15 (which will probably create hell for those in the U.S. trying to avoid spoilers).

And so we're all in a world where Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are causing everyone to have a frenzied experience, and we're all wondering how we can see it soon.

To that end, we wouldn't be surprised if tickets go on sale along with the drop of the second trailer. Tickets and trailers often get released in tandem, as those clips can often include the announcement that you can order now.

What we expect from the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

A simple inspection of the poster embedded above suggests that we're about to see more of the Sinister Six villains that Spider-Man: No Way Home's been teasing and leaking. In the upper right corner of that image, you'll see a tiny Green Goblin flying in the sky, and on the bottom you'll see a couple of bolts of electricity (likely from the already-leaked Electro, as Jamie Foxx is expected to return as well).

Maybe, maybe, the trailer will tease the appearance of the other Spider-Man actors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Possibly in that obvious, but still off-screen, way that the Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin was teased to return in the first trailer.

That said, the clip will most likely focus on one thing: upping the dread and anticipation. In interviews, Holland has said this movie is "the end of a franchise, let's say," and that at least one scene was incredibly difficult. It sounds like No Way Home will change the hero's life forever, and so a trailer that shows the raised stakes should be here to match it.