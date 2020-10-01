New PS5 Spider-Man gameplay looks breathtaking — but there's a catch

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is swinging onto the PS5 this November, launching at the same time as Sony’s new game console. And when it arrives, Spidey will sport a very different look, at least in the remastered edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man that’s coming with the Ultimate Edition of the new Miles Morales adventure

Insomniac Games' Community Director James Stevenson took to the official PlayStation Blog this week to discuss the nuances of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. Changes include new features, suits for Spidey, and a series of graphical upgrades.

But the change that has everyone talking is a very big one — Peter Parker's face. There's a new clip accompanying the change that perfectly showcases just how different Parker looks now from the original model.

It follows Peter as he goes to meet with mentor Otto Octavius, who reveals his latest handiwork to him: his mechanical arms that he had worked so long on. It's a moment right before everything descends into chaos, as Octavius congratulates Peter on his work to bring them to life.

Stevenson reports that Parker's actor has been recast. Previously, John Bubniak brought the superhero to live in the original game. But to "get a better match" to actor Yuri Lowenthal, the team has instead cast Ben Jordan. Jordan has a distinct look that's much more reminiscent of current cinematic Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, and the differences between the two actors are quite drastic.

(Image credit: Sony)

Peter Parker’s new look hasn’t been universally hailed online (though what change is?). Even Bryan Intihar, creative direcdtor at Insomniac games, responded to the online kerfluffle by tweeting that “it even took me a while to get used to Peter’s new look.”

“We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn’t make this decision/change lightly,” Intihar added.

A few words from me on today’s news... pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4MmSeptember 30, 2020

Parker is the character who's received the most jarring changes. But everyone, including Spider-Man himself, will include "higher fidelity" skin, eye, and teeth shaders in addition to individually-rendered strands of hair.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will now feature ray-traced reflections, ambient shadows, and even a revamped weather system to tie it all together. Additionally, the game will feature updated models and materials of various types, down to the characters themselves. Performance Mode will also offer a 60fps frame rate that should make the game really pop on the PS5.

Players will also get three new suits for Spidey, including the Amazing Suit, which should look pretty good when captured via the game's new photo mode features. You can now place additional lights throughout the environment and change your suit even after you've set up a shot, which should make for some convenient images for fans looking to switch things up.

For those interested in trying out the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man, there's one important thing to remember. There isn't a standalone purchase option for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. If you already own the game on your current PS4, there's no way to upgrade for free.

If you buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version. When you do so, you can use a paid upgrade option to download Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. There are “no plans,” according to Sony, to offer a way for anyone to buy the remastered game outright.